2020 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2020 The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
The Northern Trust field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of The Northern Trust, the top 70 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Olympia Fields Country Club, near Chicago.
Four players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.
- 61. Russell Henley (101)
- 62. Robby Shelton (81)
- 66. Jason Kokrak (90)
- 70. Louis Oosthuizen (99)
2020 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2020 BMW Championship
Previous ranking in parenthesis
- 1. Dustin Johnson (15) -- 2570.567 points
- 2. Justin Thomas (1) -- 2479.333 points
- 3. Webb Simpson (3) -- 2162.996 points
- 4. Daniel Berger (7) -- 1916.693 points
- 5. Collin Morikawa (2) -- 1901.996 points
- 6. Harris English (27) -- 1767.282 points
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau (4) -- 1656.633 points
- 8. Sungjae Im (5) -- 1633.417 points
- 9. Jon Rahm (10) -- 1579.748 points
- 10. Patrick Reed (6) -- 1447.267 points
- 11. Xander Schauffele (11) -- 1358.184 points
- 12. Rory McIlroy (8) -- 1338.555 points
- 13. Brendon Todd (9) -- 1328.279 points
- 14. Scottie Scheffler (24) -- 1267.547 points
- 15. Lanto Griffin (12) -- 1174.786 points
- 16. Sebastián Muñoz (16) -- 1173.696 points
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton (19) -- 1125.104 points
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama (18) -- 1099.265 points
- 19. Abraham Ancer (13) -- 1098.887 points
- 20. Marc Leishman (14) -- 1086.127 points
- 21. Kevin Na (17) -- 1081.1 points
- 22. Ryan Palmer (29) -- 1078.212 points
- 23. Kevin Kisner (40) -- 1077.877 points
- 24. Viktor Hovland (28) -- 970.853 points
- 25. Cameron Champ (20) -- 951.19 points
- 26. Cameron Smith (30) -- 936.435 points
- 27. Adam Long (21) -- 933.595 points
- 28. Kevin Streelman (22) -- 922.719 points
- 29. Tony Finau (23) -- 907.065 points
- 30. Billy Horschel (25) -- 892.845 points
- 31. Joaquin Niemann (26) -- 878.143 points
- 32. Tyler Duncan (35) -- 806.039 points
- 33. Matthew Wolff (34) -- 771.154 points
- 34. Mark Hubbard (42) -- 771.094 points
- 35. Byeong Hun An (31) -- 764.918 points
- 36. Mackenzie Hughes (52) -- 762.183 points
- 37. Patrick Cantlay (32) -- 744.679 points
- 38. Adam Scott (36) -- 741.284 points
- 39. Gary Woodland (33) -- 740.961 points
- 40. Nick Taylor (37) -- 720.005 points
- 41. Joel Dahmen (38) -- 719.768 points
- 42. Danny Lee (53) -- 717.112 points
- 43. Tom Hoge (39) -- 716.283 points
- 44. Richy Werenski (41) -- 712.722 points
- 45. Brendan Steele (43) -- 700.809 points
- 46. Brian Harman (69) -- 682.64 points
- 47. Alex Noren (78) -- 668.227 points
- 48. Harry Higgs (72) -- 667.496 points
- 49. Adam Hadwin (44) -- 654.091 points
- 50. Jason Day (45) -- 653.117 points
- 51. Michael Thompson (46) -- 647.109 points
- 52. Talor Gooch (62) -- 636.971 points
- 53. Andrew Landry (48) -- 636.579 points
- 54. Corey Conners (56) -- 634.385 points
- 55. Matt Kuchar (63) -- 631.422 points
- 56. Carlos Ortiz (47) -- 630.421 points
- 57. Tiger Woods (49) -- 620.033 points
- 58. Bubba Watson (66) -- 617.913 points
- 59. Dylan Frittelli (50) -- 603.608 points
- 60. Matthew Fitzpatrick (51) -- 602.048 points
- 61. Russell Henley (101) -- 591.573 points
- 62. Robby Shelton (81) -- 582.32 points
- 63. Jim Herman (54) -- 581.163 points
- 64. Paul Casey (55) -- 579.825 points
- 65. J.T. Poston (59) -- 561.421 points
- 66. Jason Kokrak (90) -- 541.956 points
- 67. Maverick McNealy (58) -- 536.53 points
- 68. Max Homa (57) -- 525.571 points
- 69. Charles Howell III (64) -- 523.382 points
- 70. Louis Oosthuizen (99) -- 519.984 points
Players eliminated from the 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs at The Northern Trust
- 71. Doc Redman (60) -- 513.998 points
- 72. Sung Kang (61) -- 511.574 points
- 73. Denny McCarthy (65) -- 510.516 points
- 74. Troy Merritt (80) -- 488.675 points
- 75. Phil Mickelson (67) -- 487.825 points
- 76. Henrik Norlander (68) -- 483.448 points
- 77. Charley Hoffman (111) -- 476.372 points
- 78. Xinjun Zhang (70) -- 474.166 points
- 79. Sepp Straka (71) -- 465.791 points
- 80. Harold Varner III (73) -- 456.789 points
- 81. Si Woo Kim (82) -- 453.583 points
- 82. Cameron Tringale (87) -- 450.421 points
- 83. Bud Cauley (74) -- 443.473 points
- 84. Cameron Davis (91) -- 443.329 points
- 85. Vaughn Taylor (75) -- 441.739 points
- 86. Patrick Rodgers (77) -- 440.122 points
- 87. Brian Stuard (76) -- 437.576 points
- 88. Ian Poulter (85) -- 437.489 points
- 89. Chez Reavie (83) -- 429.424 points
- 90. Pat Perez (79) -- 420.684 points
- 91. Justin Rose (109) -- 412.983 points
- 92. Tommy Fleetwood (89) -- 412.284 points
- 93. Emiliano Grillo (92) -- 404.651 points
- 94. Rickie Fowler (88) -- 401.856 points
- 95. Matt Jones (86) -- 397.661 points
- 96. Nate Lashley (84) -- 394.758 points
- 97. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (110) -- 382.155 points
- 98. Scott Harrington (94) -- 381.4 points
- 99. Keegan Bradley (112) -- 378.766 points
- 100. Matthew NeSmith (93) -- 371.918 points
- 101. Ryan Armour (95) -- 366.284 points
- 102. Scott Piercy (119) -- 361.033 points
- 103. Ryan Moore (96) -- 359.93 points
- 104. Brooks Koepka (97) -- 359.858 points
- 105. Zach Johnson (104) -- 358.475 points
- 106. Brandt Snedeker (98) -- 358.076 points
- 107. Jordan Spieth (100) -- 354.368 points
- 108. Sam Ryder (102) -- 349.271 points
- 109. Adam Schenk (114) -- 348.503 points
- 110. Wyndham Clark (125) -- 345.872 points
- 111. Sam Burns (103) -- 344.74 points
- 112. Keith Mitchell (105) -- 341.629 points
- 113. Zac Blair (106) -- 323.689 points
- 114. Scott Brown (107) -- 323.044 points
- 115. Brian Gay (108) -- 322.767 points
- 116. Beau Hossler (121) -- 307.691 points
- 117. Graeme McDowell (113) -- 305.323 points
- 118. Lucas Glover (115) -- 302.908 points
- 119. Luke List (116) -- 297.122 points
- 120. Scott Stallings (117) -- 295.677 points
- 121. Brice Garnett (118) -- 294.495 points
- 122. Rory Sabbatini (120) -- 291.212 points
- 123. Shane Lowry (122) -- 282.783 points
- 124. Tom Lewis (123) -- 281.448 points
- 125. Bo Hoag (124) -- 280.566 points