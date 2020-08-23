2020 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2020 The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

The Northern Trust field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of The Northern Trust, the top 70 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Olympia Fields Country Club, near Chicago.

Four players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.

Previous ranking in parenthesis

1. Dustin Johnson (15) -- 2570.567 points

2. Justin Thomas (1) -- 2479.333 points

3. Webb Simpson (3) -- 2162.996 points

4. Daniel Berger (7) -- 1916.693 points

5. Collin Morikawa (2) -- 1901.996 points

6. Harris English (27) -- 1767.282 points

7. Bryson DeChambeau (4) -- 1656.633 points

8. Sungjae Im (5) -- 1633.417 points

9. Jon Rahm (10) -- 1579.748 points

10. Patrick Reed (6) -- 1447.267 points

11. Xander Schauffele (11) -- 1358.184 points

12. Rory McIlroy (8) -- 1338.555 points

13. Brendon Todd (9) -- 1328.279 points

14. Scottie Scheffler (24) -- 1267.547 points

15. Lanto Griffin (12) -- 1174.786 points

16. Sebastián Muñoz (16) -- 1173.696 points

17. Tyrrell Hatton (19) -- 1125.104 points

18. Hideki Matsuyama (18) -- 1099.265 points

19. Abraham Ancer (13) -- 1098.887 points

20. Marc Leishman (14) -- 1086.127 points

21. Kevin Na (17) -- 1081.1 points

22. Ryan Palmer (29) -- 1078.212 points

23. Kevin Kisner (40) -- 1077.877 points

24. Viktor Hovland (28) -- 970.853 points

25. Cameron Champ (20) -- 951.19 points

26. Cameron Smith (30) -- 936.435 points

27. Adam Long (21) -- 933.595 points

28. Kevin Streelman (22) -- 922.719 points

29. Tony Finau (23) -- 907.065 points

30. Billy Horschel (25) -- 892.845 points

31. Joaquin Niemann (26) -- 878.143 points

32. Tyler Duncan (35) -- 806.039 points

33. Matthew Wolff (34) -- 771.154 points

34. Mark Hubbard (42) -- 771.094 points

35. Byeong Hun An (31) -- 764.918 points

36. Mackenzie Hughes (52) -- 762.183 points

37. Patrick Cantlay (32) -- 744.679 points

38. Adam Scott (36) -- 741.284 points

39. Gary Woodland (33) -- 740.961 points

40. Nick Taylor (37) -- 720.005 points

41. Joel Dahmen (38) -- 719.768 points

42. Danny Lee (53) -- 717.112 points

43. Tom Hoge (39) -- 716.283 points

44. Richy Werenski (41) -- 712.722 points

45. Brendan Steele (43) -- 700.809 points

46. Brian Harman (69) -- 682.64 points

47. Alex Noren (78) -- 668.227 points

48. Harry Higgs (72) -- 667.496 points

49. Adam Hadwin (44) -- 654.091 points

50. Jason Day (45) -- 653.117 points

51. Michael Thompson (46) -- 647.109 points

52. Talor Gooch (62) -- 636.971 points

53. Andrew Landry (48) -- 636.579 points

54. Corey Conners (56) -- 634.385 points

55. Matt Kuchar (63) -- 631.422 points

56. Carlos Ortiz (47) -- 630.421 points

57. Tiger Woods (49) -- 620.033 points

58. Bubba Watson (66) -- 617.913 points

59. Dylan Frittelli (50) -- 603.608 points

60. Matthew Fitzpatrick (51) -- 602.048 points

61. Russell Henley (101) -- 591.573 points

62. Robby Shelton (81) -- 582.32 points

63. Jim Herman (54) -- 581.163 points

64. Paul Casey (55) -- 579.825 points

65. J.T. Poston (59) -- 561.421 points

66. Jason Kokrak (90) -- 541.956 points

67. Maverick McNealy (58) -- 536.53 points

68. Max Homa (57) -- 525.571 points

69. Charles Howell III (64) -- 523.382 points

70. Louis Oosthuizen (99) -- 519.984 points

