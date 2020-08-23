2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/23/2020 at 6:21 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final leaderboard is headed by winner Shane Bertsch, who won his first PGA Tour Champions title in a playoff at Big Cedar Lodge's Buffalo Ridge Golf Course in Ridgedale, Mo.

Bertsch made an eagle 3 on the first playoff hole against Bernhard Langer, Glen Day and Kenny Perry. All four players finished the 54-hole event at 13-under 200.

Tom Byrum and Vijay Singh finished tied for fifth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Bertsch won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Bertsch wins his first PGA Tour Champions title in only his third start on the circuit.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues a two-week run at Big Cedar Lodge this week, with a two-week run at the Missouri resort, with the second event running Monday through Wednesday.

2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Shane Bertsch -13 64 64 72 200 $450,000
T2 Glen Day -13 67 67 66 200 $219,500
T2 Kenny Perry -13 67 65 68 200 $219,500
T2 Bernhard Langer -13 68 64 68 200 $219,500
T5 Tom Byrum -12 68 70 63 201 $131,250
T5 Vijay Singh -12 67 66 68 201 $131,250
T7 Ernie Els -11 68 68 66 202 $102,000
T7 Steve Stricker -11 67 68 67 202 $102,000
T9 Wes Short Jr. -10 66 66 71 203 $81,000
T9 Darren Clarke -10 66 67 70 203 $81,000
T11 David McKenzie -9 69 70 65 204 $58,286
T11 Scott Dunlap -9 70 69 65 204 $58,286
T11 Robert Karlsson -9 69 69 66 204 $58,286
T11 K.J. Choi -9 68 69 67 204 $58,286
T11 Tom Lehman -9 64 71 69 204 $58,286
T11 Scott Parel -9 69 65 70 204 $58,286
T11 Colin Montgomerie -9 68 66 70 204 $58,286
T18 Gene Sauers -8 72 68 65 205 $40,800
T18 Fred Couples -8 69 68 68 205 $40,800
T18 Retief Goosen -8 70 65 70 205 $40,800
T18 Duffy Waldorf -8 67 67 71 205 $40,800
T22 Kent Jones -7 67 72 67 206 $33,900
T22 Lee Janzen -7 68 72 66 206 $33,900
T24 Miguel Angel Jimenez -6 69 71 67 207 $28,680
T24 Paul Goydos -6 70 70 67 207 $28,680
T24 Rocco Mediate -6 68 69 70 207 $28,680
T24 Tim Petrovic -6 66 69 72 207 $28,680
T24 Jesper Parnevik -6 68 67 72 207 $28,680
T29 Brandt Jobe -5 72 69 67 208 $22,200
T29 Kirk Triplett -5 75 66 67 208 $22,200
T29 Scott Verplank -5 73 64 71 208 $22,200
T29 Jay Haas -5 70 67 71 208 $22,200
T29 Jerry Kelly -5 70 67 71 208 $22,200
T29 Marco Dawson -5 67 69 72 208 $22,200
T35 Larry Mize -4 73 66 70 209 $16,629
T35 David Frost -4 69 70 70 209 $16,629
T35 Billy Andrade -4 71 70 68 209 $16,629
T35 Brett Quigley -4 67 71 71 209 $16,629
T35 Paul Broadhurst -4 70 69 70 209 $16,629
T35 Joey Sindelar -4 72 69 68 209 $16,629
T35 Kevin Sutherland -4 71 71 67 209 $16,629
T42 Jeff Sluman -3 69 71 70 210 $12,000
T42 Steve Pate -3 70 71 69 210 $12,000
T42 Mark O'Meara -3 73 68 69 210 $12,000
T42 Tom Gillis -3 71 71 68 210 $12,000
T42 Mike Weir -3 73 64 73 210 $12,000
T42 Chris DiMarco -3 72 70 68 210 $12,000
T42 Corey Pavin -3 69 68 73 210 $12,000
T42 Rod Pampling -3 73 69 68 210 $12,000
T50 Billy Mayfair -2 72 69 70 211 $8,700
T50 Steve Flesch -2 67 71 73 211 $8,700
T50 Olin Browne -2 70 68 73 211 $8,700
T53 Doug Barron -1 72 68 72 212 $7,050
T53 David Toms -1 71 68 73 212 $7,050
T53 Bob Estes -1 73 69 70 212 $7,050
T53 Dan Forsman -1 71 66 75 212 $7,050
T57 Woody Austin E 70 70 73 213 $5,850
T57 Ken Tanigawa E 70 71 72 213 $5,850
T57 Scott McCarron E 72 70 71 213 $5,850
T57 Joe Durant E 70 73 70 213 $5,850
T61 Tim Herron 1 71 70 73 214 $4,950
T61 John Huston 1 76 68 70 214 $4,950
T63 Angel Cabrera 2 69 71 75 215 $4,350
T63 Robin Byrd 2 75 70 70 215 $4,350
T65 John Cook 3 71 71 74 216 $3,600
T65 Ken Duke 3 72 70 74 216 $3,600
T65 Tom Pernice Jr 3 70 73 73 216 $3,600
68 Michael Allen 4 67 75 75 217 $3,000
T69 Loren Roberts 5 71 74 73 218 $2,640
T69 Stephen Leaney 5 71 74 73 218 $2,640
T69 Jeff Maggert 5 75 71 72 218 $2,640
72 Mark Calcavecchia 6 74 70 75 219 $2,280
T73 Fred Funk 9 74 76 72 222 $2,040
T73 Scott Simpson 9 75 76 71 222 $2,040
75 Scott Hoch 10 74 69 80 223 $1,860
76 Mark Brooks 11 71 75 78 224 $1,740
77 Blaine McCallister 14 78 74 75 227 $1,620
78 Brad Bryant 16 76 80 73 229 $1,500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.