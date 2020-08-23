2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final leaderboard is headed by winner Shane Bertsch, who won his first PGA Tour Champions title in a playoff at Big Cedar Lodge's Buffalo Ridge Golf Course in Ridgedale, Mo.
Bertsch made an eagle 3 on the first playoff hole against Bernhard Langer, Glen Day and Kenny Perry. All four players finished the 54-hole event at 13-under 200.
Tom Byrum and Vijay Singh finished tied for fifth place, a shot out of the playoff.
Bertsch won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
The Ally Challenge recap notes
Bertsch wins his first PGA Tour Champions title in only his third start on the circuit.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The PGA Tour Champions continues a two-week run at Big Cedar Lodge this week, with a two-week run at the Missouri resort, with the second event running Monday through Wednesday.
2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Shane Bertsch
|-13
|64
|64
|72
|200
|$450,000
|T2
|Glen Day
|-13
|67
|67
|66
|200
|$219,500
|T2
|Kenny Perry
|-13
|67
|65
|68
|200
|$219,500
|T2
|Bernhard Langer
|-13
|68
|64
|68
|200
|$219,500
|T5
|Tom Byrum
|-12
|68
|70
|63
|201
|$131,250
|T5
|Vijay Singh
|-12
|67
|66
|68
|201
|$131,250
|T7
|Ernie Els
|-11
|68
|68
|66
|202
|$102,000
|T7
|Steve Stricker
|-11
|67
|68
|67
|202
|$102,000
|T9
|Wes Short Jr.
|-10
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$81,000
|T9
|Darren Clarke
|-10
|66
|67
|70
|203
|$81,000
|T11
|David McKenzie
|-9
|69
|70
|65
|204
|$58,286
|T11
|Scott Dunlap
|-9
|70
|69
|65
|204
|$58,286
|T11
|Robert Karlsson
|-9
|69
|69
|66
|204
|$58,286
|T11
|K.J. Choi
|-9
|68
|69
|67
|204
|$58,286
|T11
|Tom Lehman
|-9
|64
|71
|69
|204
|$58,286
|T11
|Scott Parel
|-9
|69
|65
|70
|204
|$58,286
|T11
|Colin Montgomerie
|-9
|68
|66
|70
|204
|$58,286
|T18
|Gene Sauers
|-8
|72
|68
|65
|205
|$40,800
|T18
|Fred Couples
|-8
|69
|68
|68
|205
|$40,800
|T18
|Retief Goosen
|-8
|70
|65
|70
|205
|$40,800
|T18
|Duffy Waldorf
|-8
|67
|67
|71
|205
|$40,800
|T22
|Kent Jones
|-7
|67
|72
|67
|206
|$33,900
|T22
|Lee Janzen
|-7
|68
|72
|66
|206
|$33,900
|T24
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|-6
|69
|71
|67
|207
|$28,680
|T24
|Paul Goydos
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$28,680
|T24
|Rocco Mediate
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$28,680
|T24
|Tim Petrovic
|-6
|66
|69
|72
|207
|$28,680
|T24
|Jesper Parnevik
|-6
|68
|67
|72
|207
|$28,680
|T29
|Brandt Jobe
|-5
|72
|69
|67
|208
|$22,200
|T29
|Kirk Triplett
|-5
|75
|66
|67
|208
|$22,200
|T29
|Scott Verplank
|-5
|73
|64
|71
|208
|$22,200
|T29
|Jay Haas
|-5
|70
|67
|71
|208
|$22,200
|T29
|Jerry Kelly
|-5
|70
|67
|71
|208
|$22,200
|T29
|Marco Dawson
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|208
|$22,200
|T35
|Larry Mize
|-4
|73
|66
|70
|209
|$16,629
|T35
|David Frost
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|209
|$16,629
|T35
|Billy Andrade
|-4
|71
|70
|68
|209
|$16,629
|T35
|Brett Quigley
|-4
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$16,629
|T35
|Paul Broadhurst
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$16,629
|T35
|Joey Sindelar
|-4
|72
|69
|68
|209
|$16,629
|T35
|Kevin Sutherland
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|209
|$16,629
|T42
|Jeff Sluman
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Steve Pate
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Mark O'Meara
|-3
|73
|68
|69
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Tom Gillis
|-3
|71
|71
|68
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Mike Weir
|-3
|73
|64
|73
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Chris DiMarco
|-3
|72
|70
|68
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Corey Pavin
|-3
|69
|68
|73
|210
|$12,000
|T42
|Rod Pampling
|-3
|73
|69
|68
|210
|$12,000
|T50
|Billy Mayfair
|-2
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$8,700
|T50
|Steve Flesch
|-2
|67
|71
|73
|211
|$8,700
|T50
|Olin Browne
|-2
|70
|68
|73
|211
|$8,700
|T53
|Doug Barron
|-1
|72
|68
|72
|212
|$7,050
|T53
|David Toms
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$7,050
|T53
|Bob Estes
|-1
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$7,050
|T53
|Dan Forsman
|-1
|71
|66
|75
|212
|$7,050
|T57
|Woody Austin
|E
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$5,850
|T57
|Ken Tanigawa
|E
|70
|71
|72
|213
|$5,850
|T57
|Scott McCarron
|E
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$5,850
|T57
|Joe Durant
|E
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$5,850
|T61
|Tim Herron
|1
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$4,950
|T61
|John Huston
|1
|76
|68
|70
|214
|$4,950
|T63
|Angel Cabrera
|2
|69
|71
|75
|215
|$4,350
|T63
|Robin Byrd
|2
|75
|70
|70
|215
|$4,350
|T65
|John Cook
|3
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$3,600
|T65
|Ken Duke
|3
|72
|70
|74
|216
|$3,600
|T65
|Tom Pernice Jr
|3
|70
|73
|73
|216
|$3,600
|68
|Michael Allen
|4
|67
|75
|75
|217
|$3,000
|T69
|Loren Roberts
|5
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$2,640
|T69
|Stephen Leaney
|5
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$2,640
|T69
|Jeff Maggert
|5
|75
|71
|72
|218
|$2,640
|72
|Mark Calcavecchia
|6
|74
|70
|75
|219
|$2,280
|T73
|Fred Funk
|9
|74
|76
|72
|222
|$2,040
|T73
|Scott Simpson
|9
|75
|76
|71
|222
|$2,040
|75
|Scott Hoch
|10
|74
|69
|80
|223
|$1,860
|76
|Mark Brooks
|11
|71
|75
|78
|224
|$1,740
|77
|Blaine McCallister
|14
|78
|74
|75
|227
|$1,620
|78
|Brad Bryant
|16
|76
|80
|73
|229
|$1,500