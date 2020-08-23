2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final leaderboard is headed by winner Shane Bertsch, who won his first PGA Tour Champions title in a playoff at Big Cedar Lodge's Buffalo Ridge Golf Course in Ridgedale, Mo.

Bertsch made an eagle 3 on the first playoff hole against Bernhard Langer, Glen Day and Kenny Perry. All four players finished the 54-hole event at 13-under 200.

Tom Byrum and Vijay Singh finished tied for fifth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Bertsch won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Bertsch wins his first PGA Tour Champions title in only his third start on the circuit.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues a two-week run at Big Cedar Lodge this week, with a two-week run at the Missouri resort, with the second event running Monday through Wednesday.

2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

