2020 AIG Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sophia Popov, who turned in an incredible performance to win her first LPGA title at Roya Troon in Troon, Scotland.

Popov, who had no LPGA status going into the event and was ranked No. 304 in the Rolex Rankings, shot a final round of 3-under 68 to pick up her first major title with a two-shot win over Jasmine Suwannapurra on 7-under 277.

Minjee Lee finished third on 3-under total, with Inbee Park the only other player to finish under par at 1 under par.

Austin Ernst was the highest-finishing American, alone in fifth place at even par.

Popov won the $675,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.

AIG Women's Open recap notes

Popov picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 9-over 151 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark.

2020 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

