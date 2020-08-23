2020 AIG Women's Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

2020 AIG Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/23/2020 at 5:47 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sophia Popov, who turned in an incredible performance to win her first LPGA title at Roya Troon in Troon, Scotland.

Popov, who had no LPGA status going into the event and was ranked No. 304 in the Rolex Rankings, shot a final round of 3-under 68 to pick up her first major title with a two-shot win over Jasmine Suwannapurra on 7-under 277.

Minjee Lee finished third on 3-under total, with Inbee Park the only other player to finish under par at 1 under par.

Austin Ernst was the highest-finishing American, alone in fifth place at even par.

Popov won the $675,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.

AIG Women's Open recap notes

Popov picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 9-over 151 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark.

2020 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sophia Popov -7 70 72 67 68 277 $675,000
2 Jasmine Suwannapura -5 71 72 69 67 279 $407,926
3 Minjee Lee -3 74 69 69 69 281 $295,468
4 Inbee Park -1 77 69 71 66 283 $228,194
5 Austin Ernst E 72 70 72 70 284 $183,349
6 Momoko Ueda 1 75 75 68 67 285 $149,712
T7 Andrea Lee 2 74 73 70 69 286 $105,426
T7 In Gee Chun 2 72 75 70 69 286 $105,426
T7 Jennifer Song 2 74 74 68 70 286 $105,426
T7 Caroline Masson 2 72 74 68 72 286 $105,426
T11 Ashleigh Buhai 3 74 73 72 68 287 $77,057
T11 Kristen Gillman 3 75 72 68 72 287 $77,057
T11 Emily Kristine Pedersen 3 71 72 72 72 287 $77,057
T14 Marina Alex 4 70 79 72 67 288 $60,240
T14 Angela Stanford 4 73 74 73 68 288 $60,240
T14 Nelly Korda 4 72 72 73 71 288 $60,240
T14 Cydney Clanton 4 74 73 69 72 288 $60,240
T14 Lydia Ko 4 72 71 72 73 288 $60,240
T19 Lizette Salas 5 73 74 72 70 289 $49,926
T19 Brittany Altomare 5 77 72 69 71 289 $49,926
T19 Lindsey Weaver 5 71 72 71 75 289 $49,926
T22 Ally McDonald 6 74 75 75 66 290 $41,276
T22 Haru Nomura 6 74 70 76 70 290 $41,276
T22 Caroline Inglis 6 75 71 73 71 290 $41,276
T22 Alena Sharp 6 71 74 73 72 290 $41,276
T22 Ariya Jutanugarn 6 73 74 70 73 290 $41,276
T22 Megan Khang 6 75 70 72 73 290 $41,276
T22 Katherine Kirk 6 72 77 67 74 290 $41,276
T29 Alison Lee 7 72 77 72 70 291 $33,556
T29 Hannah Green 7 75 72 73 71 291 $33,556
T29 Dani Holmqvist 7 71 70 77 73 291 $33,556
T32 Danielle Kang 8 76 74 75 67 292 $27,149
T32 Mi Hyang Lee 8 76 71 77 68 292 $27,149
T32 Jing Yan 8 77 73 71 71 292 $27,149
T32 Elizabeth Szokol 8 72 74 74 72 292 $27,149
T32 Yealimi Noh 8 72 73 73 74 292 $27,149
T32 Lee-Anne Pace 8 71 74 73 74 292 $27,149
T32 Anna Nordqvist 8 71 74 73 74 292 $27,149
T39 Stephanie Meadow 9 75 75 72 71 293 $20,326
T39 Perrine Delacour 9 75 74 73 71 293 $20,326
T39 Dana Finkelstein 9 77 71 72 73 293 $20,326
T39 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9 73 75 72 73 293 $20,326
T39 Mel Reid 9 78 73 68 74 293 $20,326
T39 Azahara Munoz 9 74 75 70 74 293 $20,326
T45 Pernilla Lindberg 10 75 75 74 70 294 $15,728
T45 Laura Fuenfstueck 10 73 78 72 71 294 $15,728
T45 Georgia Hall 10 73 76 74 71 294 $15,728
T45 Amy Olson 10 67 81 75 71 294 $15,728
T45 Cheyenne Knight 10 76 75 71 72 294 $15,728
T45 Anne van Dam 10 77 72 73 72 294 $15,728
T51 Amy Yang 11 73 76 75 71 295 $12,702
T51 Carlota Ciganda 11 77 74 71 73 295 $12,702
T51 Bronte Law 11 80 70 72 73 295 $12,702
T51 Celine Herbin 11 74 75 73 73 295 $12,702
T51 Jenny Shin 11 77 73 69 76 295 $12,702
T56 Felicity Johnson 12 76 74 77 69 296 $10,907
T56 Julieta Granada 12 77 73 76 70 296 $10,907
T56 Moriya Jutanugarn 12 77 73 70 76 296 $10,907
T59 Gaby Lopez 13 71 80 75 71 297 $9,384
T59 Angel Yin 13 75 74 77 71 297 $9,384
T59 Morgan Pressel 13 77 74 71 75 297 $9,384
T59 Catriona Matthew 13 71 76 74 76 297 $9,384
T59 Nuria Iturrioz 13 71 74 74 78 297 $9,384
T64 Dottie Ardina 14 78 73 76 71 298 $8,217
T64 Maria Fernanda Torres 14 76 72 79 71 298 $8,217
T64 Nasa Hataoka 14 74 77 75 72 298 $8,217
T64 Emma Talley 14 77 73 74 74 298 $8,217
T64 Becky Morgan 14 74 73 74 77 298 $8,217
69 Sandra Gal 15 74 74 78 73 299 $7,544
70 Sarah Jane Smith 17 78 73 72 78 301 $7,321
71 Johanna Gustavsson 18 73 75 84 70 302 $5,546
T72 Camilla Lennarth 19 75 76 78 74 303 $5,358
T72 Stephanie Kyriacou 19 73 78 78 74 303 $5,358
74 Michele Thomson 22 73 77 80 76 306 $5,171

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.