Scottie Scheffler shoots 59 on Friday at the 2020 Northern Trust

Scottie Scheffler shot the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Friday, scoring 12-under 59 at TPC Boston in the second round of the 2020 Northern Trust in Norton, Mass.

The Texas product made 12 birdies and no bogeys in his round, with six birdies on the front nine and six birdies on the back.

Scheffler arrived at the par-5 18th hole needing a birdie to secure the sub-60 score. After finding the fairway some 310 yards off the tee, Scheffler came up just short of the green with his second shot from 224 yards. Needing to get up-and-down from 80 feet for a 59-clinching birdie, Scheffler's first putt left him 4 feet, 6 inches. He made the putt in the heart, pumped his fist and smiled as his playing partners congratulated him on a rare feat.

Impressive round from the rookie. Scottie Scheffler becomes the second-youngest player to break 60 on TOUR.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/eAKWoHxfDo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2020

There was just the hint of applause.

Scheffler's 59 is the first of the decade on any major tour and the first sub-60 round since Kevin Chappell shot 59 in the final Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September 2019. Scheffler is the second-youngest player to break 60 on the PGA Tour, behind Justin Thomas, who did so in 2017 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Following up a 1-under 70 on Thursday, Scheffler has a two-round total of 13-under 129. He left the course as a tournament leader, and he's well positioned for the weekend in the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.