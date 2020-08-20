The 2020 AIG Women's Open purse is set for $4.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $675,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's Open field is headed by Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Stacy Lewis and Lydia Ko.

This is the fourth event in the return of the LPGA Tour since the global pandemic halted the season. This is a 72-hole event that was planned for earlier in the year.

The event is played this year at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 625 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 70 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Toto Japan Classic get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2020 AIG Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout