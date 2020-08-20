2020 AIG Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online through Open app, NBC, Golf Channel

The 2020 AIG Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Between online streams from the AIG Women's Open website and apps, as well streaming coverage from NBC and Golf Channel on their NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the AIG Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2020 AIG Women's Open online starting Thursday, with online streams of coverage throughout the day.

Golf Channel has Thursday and Friday coverage, as well early Saturday and Sunday coverage. NBC airs Saturday and Sunday broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through TheOpen.com and the R&A's AIG Women's Open apps for various mobile platforms. You can also stream coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps.

2020 AIG Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 20

Golf Channel broadcast: 5:30-8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 5:30-8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23