Future AIG Women's Open venues through 2030: Confirmed and speculative
LPGA Tour

Future AIG Women’s Open venues through 2025: Confirmed and speculative

08/19/2020 at 10:05 am
Golf News Net


The future AIG Women's Open (formerly the Women's British Open Championship) sites are typically predictable. The rotation of AIG Women's Open venues often mirrors the British Open Rota, though there are occasional deviations.

The future AIG Women's Open venues are typically announced a year at a time, unlike the future British Open venues, which are known usually 4-5 years out from the current year. However, in 2020, the R&A announced the venues through 2025.

Future AIG Women's Open venues

There's still much to be decided about the order of the Women's British Open Rota for years to come.

Potential future Women's British Open Championship sites

St. Andrews -- Eventually, the Women's British Open will get back to the Old Course. It has to happen. It's on a track to host every 5-6 years, so look for it in 2019 or 2020.

Royal Birkdale -- Birkdale could be in the running for 2019 or 2021, as it has been a frequent host for the championship.

Sunningdale -- Sunningdale has been a frequent host of the championship, and it's perfect for the Women's and Senior British Opens.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.