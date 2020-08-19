2020 The Northern Trust TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 The Northern Trust marks the start of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, with the Tour playing the first event of the playoffs at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

The Northern Trust TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the North Carolina host club.

A world-class field includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the PGA Tour's playoffs.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The Northern Trust on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The Northern Trust TV times and schedule.

2020 The Northern Trust TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern