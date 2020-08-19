2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.
The betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, who comes into the week at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.
Sam Horsfield is 12-to-1 as he looks for a third win in the UK Swing, while Haotong Li is at 15-to-1.
Robert MacIntyre is 19-to-1, while Andrew Johnston is on 24-to-1.
2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
This week, we have the next-to-last event of the UK Swing, with Celtic Manor again hosting this week after a dramatic event last week. It's the same course and a similar setup, so similar results are somewhat reasonable.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the European Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly European Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of European Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 European Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Thomas Pieters: +1100
- Sam Horsfield: +1200
- Haotong Li: +1500
- Robert MacIntyre: +1900
- Andrew Johnston: +2400
- Gavin Green: +2600
- Mikko Korhonen: +2900
- Marcus Kinhult: +3000
- Ryan Fox: +3100
- Jordan Smith: +3300
- Robert Rock: +3500
- Renato Paratore: +3500
- Eddie Pepperell: +3500
- Jason Scrivener: +3700
- Connor Syme: +3800
- Adrian Otaegui: +4100
- Lorenzo Gagli: +4200
- Alexander Bjork: +4200
- Ross Fisher: +4200
- Justin Harding: +4600
- Kurt Kitayama: +4700
- Adri Arnaus: +4700
- Sean Crocker: +4700
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +5100
- Wilco Nienaber: +5300
- Chris Paisley: +5300
- Brandon Stone: +5700
- Aaron Rai: +6300
- Romain Langasque: +6300
- Sebastian Heisele: +6800
- Jeff Winther: +6900
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +6900
- Richie Ramsay: +6900
- Sami Valimaki: +6900
- Adrian Meronk: +7300
- Scott Vincent: +7300
- Min Woo Lee: +7300
- Wil Besseling: +7500
- Matthew Southgate: +7900
- John Catlin: +8300
- Callum Shinkwin: +8400
- Jack Senior: +8400
- Matthew Jordan: +8400
- Dean Burmester: +8400
- Guido Migliozzi: +9400
- Marcus Armitage: +9400
- Marc Warren: +9400
- Maximilian Kieffer: +9400
- Ashley Chesters: +10400
- Joachim B Hansen: +10400
- Cormac Sharvin: +10400
- Calum Hill: +10400
- Sebastian Soderberg: +10400
- Oliver Fisher: +12900
- Oscar Lengden: +12900
- Jorge Campillo: +12900
- Grant Forrest: +12900
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +12900
- Nacho Elvira: +15300
- Andrea Pavan: +15300
- Gregory Bourdy: +15300
- Julian Suri: +15600
- Clement Sordet: +15600
- Sihwan Kim: +15600
- Louis De Jager: +15600
- Stephen Gallacher: +15600
- Laurie Canter: +15600
- Aaron Cockerill: +15600
- Adrien Saddier: +17300
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +17900
- Joel Sjoholm: +20500
- James Morrison: +20500
- Dale Whitnell: +20500
- Edoardo Molinari: +20500
- Oliver Farr: +20500
- Richard Mcevoy: +20500
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +20500
- Jake McLeod: +20500
- Shubhankar Sharma: +20500
- Alejandro Canizares: +20500
- Niklas Lemke: +20500
- Zander Lombard: +23100
- Francesco Laporta: +23100
- Paul Dunne: +24500
- Daan Huizing: +25700
- Justin Walters: +25700
- Rhys Enoch: +25700
- Martin Simonsen: +25700
- Lee Slattery: +25700
- David Drysdale: +25700
- Shiv Kapur: +25700
- Craig Howie: +25700
- Graeme Storm: +25700
- JC Ritchie: +25700
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +25700
- Philip Eriksson: +25700
- Darius Van Driel: +31000
- Anton Karlsson: +31000
- Hurly Long: +31000
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen: +31000
- Jbe Kruger: +31000
- Jonathan Caldwell: +31000
- Benjamin Poke: +31000
- Damien Perrier: +31000
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +31000
- Bernd Ritthammer: +31000
- Zach Murray: +31000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +36400
- Ewen Ferguson: +36400
- Bryce Easton: +41800
- David Law: +41800
- Haydn Porteous: +41800
- Carlos Pigem: +47700
- Steven Tiley: +52700
- Liam Johnston: +52700
- Phillip Price: +52700
- Gavin Moynihan: +52700
- Matthew Baldwin: +52700
- Lorenzo Scalise: +52700
- Kristoffer Reitan: +52700
- Oliver Wilson: +52700
- Mathieu Fenasse: +52700
- Ben Evans: +52700
- Ross Mcgowan: +52700
- Thomas Bjorn: +69900
- Ugo Coussaud: +75100
- Lars van Meijel: +75100
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco: +75100
- Daniel Young: +75100
- Michael Campbell: +100100
- Tom Gandy: +100100
- David Howell: +100100
- Mark Pilkington: +100100