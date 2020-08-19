2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

The betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, who comes into the week at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Sam Horsfield is 12-to-1 as he looks for a third win in the UK Swing, while Haotong Li is at 15-to-1.

Robert MacIntyre is 19-to-1, while Andrew Johnston is on 24-to-1.

2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have the next-to-last event of the UK Swing, with Celtic Manor again hosting this week after a dramatic event last week. It's the same course and a similar setup, so similar results are somewhat reasonable.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the European Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly European Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of European Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 European Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open betting odds: Outright winner