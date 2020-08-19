2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who won his first senior major with a win at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Kelly won the 72-hole event by two shots over Scott Parel, finishing the tournament at 3-under 277. Parel was the only other player to finish under par for the tournament.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Colin Montgomerie finished in a tie for third place on even-par 280.

Kelly won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Kelly wins his first senior major title after a PGA Tour career that saw him win three times.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions starts a two-week run at Big Cedar Lodge this week, with a two-week run at the Missouri resort, with the first event running Wednesday through Friday.

2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details