2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

08/19/2020 at 5:39 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who won his first senior major with a win at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Kelly won the 72-hole event by two shots over Scott Parel, finishing the tournament at 3-under 277. Parel was the only other player to finish under par for the tournament.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Colin Montgomerie finished in a tie for third place on even-par 280.

Kelly won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Kelly wins his first senior major title after a PGA Tour career that saw him win three times.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions starts a two-week run at Big Cedar Lodge this week, with a two-week run at the Missouri resort, with the first event running Wednesday through Friday.

2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jerry Kelly -3 68 70 70 69 277 $450,000
2 Scott Parel -1 71 71 67 70 279 $264,000
T3 Miguel Angel Jimenez E 68 74 69 69 280 $197,250
T3 Colin Montgomerie E 72 69 68 71 280 $197,250
T5 Rod Pampling 2 68 73 75 66 282 $123,500
T5 Ernie Els 2 71 73 68 70 282 $123,500
T5 Woody Austin 2 73 69 67 73 282 $123,500
T8 Kevin Sutherland 3 74 72 69 68 283 $90,000
T8 Fred Couples 3 70 75 68 70 283 $90,000
T10 Dudley Hart 5 75 69 74 67 285 $69,000
T10 Tom Gillis 5 71 71 72 71 285 $69,000
T10 Bernhard Langer 5 70 73 71 71 285 $69,000
T10 Mike Weir 5 72 70 71 72 285 $69,000
T14 Joe Durant 6 76 69 71 70 286 $55,500
T14 Robert Karlsson 6 70 71 72 73 286 $55,500
T16 Paul Broadhurst 7 69 76 74 68 287 $48,000
T16 Stephen Leaney 7 76 76 66 69 287 $48,000
T16 Gene Sauers 7 74 73 70 70 287 $48,000
T19 Dicky Pride 8 71 71 72 74 288 $38,250
T19 Willie Wood 8 73 70 71 74 288 $38,250
T19 Scott Dunlap 8 72 71 69 76 288 $38,250
T19 Kenny Perry 8 70 74 68 76 288 $38,250
T23 Doug Barron 9 76 71 72 70 289 $30,750
T23 Darren Clarke 9 75 70 72 72 289 $30,750
T23 Duffy Waldorf 9 70 74 72 73 289 $30,750
T23 Steve Stricker 9 68 73 73 75 289 $30,750
27 Jay Haas 10 73 75 71 71 290 $27,300
T28 Retief Goosen 11 75 75 70 71 291 $23,760
T28 Tom Byrum 11 75 72 73 71 291 $23,760
T28 Marco Dawson 11 72 73 74 72 291 $23,760
T28 Brett Quigley 11 73 72 72 74 291 $23,760
T28 Scott McCarron 11 71 75 78 67 291 $23,760
T33 Billy Andrade 12 72 74 75 71 292 $17,100
T33 Ken Tanigawa 12 72 73 76 71 292 $17,100
T33 Jesper Parnevik 12 80 72 69 71 292 $17,100
T33 Steve Pate 12 73 76 73 70 292 $17,100
T33 Brandt Jobe 12 76 74 72 70 292 $17,100
T33 Kent Jones 12 76 76 70 70 292 $17,100
T33 Tim Petrovic 12 74 70 78 70 292 $17,100
T33 Billy Mayfair 12 78 73 68 73 292 $17,100
T33 Paul Goydos 12 78 72 73 69 292 $17,100
T33 David Toms 12 76 75 72 69 292 $17,100
T43 Vijay Singh 13 73 74 72 74 293 $13,200
T43 Tom Lehman 13 75 76 73 69 293 $13,200
T45 Ken Duke 14 74 74 72 74 294 $11,700
T45 Shaun Micheel 14 71 71 74 78 294 $11,700
T45 Lee Janzen 14 71 79 76 68 294 $11,700
T48 Larry Mize 15 77 71 74 73 295 $9,600
T48 David McKenzie 15 75 71 76 73 295 $9,600
T48 Wes Short Jr. 15 68 83 72 72 295 $9,600
T48 Stephen Ames 15 73 75 77 70 295 $9,600
T52 John Huston 16 71 78 72 75 296 $7,425
T52 Jeff Sluman 16 77 77 67 75 296 $7,425
T52 Jeff Maggert 16 76 76 71 73 296 $7,425
T52 Tim Herron 16 71 76 78 71 296 $7,425
T56 David Morland IV 17 76 75 72 74 297 $6,300
T56 Chris DiMarco 17 78 76 69 74 297 $6,300
T56 Carlos Franco 17 72 79 75 71 297 $6,300
T59 Esteban Toledo 18 75 75 73 75 298 $5,550
T59 Bob Estes 18 74 74 75 75 298 $5,550
61 Kirk Triplett 19 77 74 72 76 299 $5,100
T62 Steve Flesch 20 73 73 74 80 300 $4,350
T62 Loren Roberts 20 72 74 74 80 300 $4,350
T62 David Frost 20 76 74 75 75 300 $4,350
T62 Glen Day 20 76 78 73 73 300 $4,350
66 Mark O'Meara 21 74 82 70 75 301 $3,600
T67 Rocco Mediate 22 78 77 73 74 302 $3,150
T67 Mark Calcavecchia 22 76 79 76 71 302 $3,150
69 Joey Sindelar 23 75 76 75 77 303 $2,820
T70 John Daly 24 72 79 82 71 304 $2,550
T70 Angel Cabrera 24 78 77 81 68 304 $2,550
72 Frank Lickliter II 25 81 74 75 75 305 $2,280
73 Olin Browne 27 74 77 75 81 307 $2,100
74 Dan Forsman 29 78 78 74 79 309 $1,980
75 Tom Pernice Jr 33 77 78 80 78 313 $1,860
76 Blaine McCallister 41 82 84 77 78 321 $1,740

