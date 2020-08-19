2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who won his first senior major with a win at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
Kelly won the 72-hole event by two shots over Scott Parel, finishing the tournament at 3-under 277. Parel was the only other player to finish under par for the tournament.
Miguel Angel Jimenez and Colin Montgomerie finished in a tie for third place on even-par 280.
Kelly won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
Kelly wins his first senior major title after a PGA Tour career that saw him win three times.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The PGA Tour Champions starts a two-week run at Big Cedar Lodge this week, with a two-week run at the Missouri resort, with the first event running Wednesday through Friday.
2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jerry Kelly
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$450,000
|2
|Scott Parel
|-1
|71
|71
|67
|70
|279
|$264,000
|T3
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|E
|68
|74
|69
|69
|280
|$197,250
|T3
|Colin Montgomerie
|E
|72
|69
|68
|71
|280
|$197,250
|T5
|Rod Pampling
|2
|68
|73
|75
|66
|282
|$123,500
|T5
|Ernie Els
|2
|71
|73
|68
|70
|282
|$123,500
|T5
|Woody Austin
|2
|73
|69
|67
|73
|282
|$123,500
|T8
|Kevin Sutherland
|3
|74
|72
|69
|68
|283
|$90,000
|T8
|Fred Couples
|3
|70
|75
|68
|70
|283
|$90,000
|T10
|Dudley Hart
|5
|75
|69
|74
|67
|285
|$69,000
|T10
|Tom Gillis
|5
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|$69,000
|T10
|Bernhard Langer
|5
|70
|73
|71
|71
|285
|$69,000
|T10
|Mike Weir
|5
|72
|70
|71
|72
|285
|$69,000
|T14
|Joe Durant
|6
|76
|69
|71
|70
|286
|$55,500
|T14
|Robert Karlsson
|6
|70
|71
|72
|73
|286
|$55,500
|T16
|Paul Broadhurst
|7
|69
|76
|74
|68
|287
|$48,000
|T16
|Stephen Leaney
|7
|76
|76
|66
|69
|287
|$48,000
|T16
|Gene Sauers
|7
|74
|73
|70
|70
|287
|$48,000
|T19
|Dicky Pride
|8
|71
|71
|72
|74
|288
|$38,250
|T19
|Willie Wood
|8
|73
|70
|71
|74
|288
|$38,250
|T19
|Scott Dunlap
|8
|72
|71
|69
|76
|288
|$38,250
|T19
|Kenny Perry
|8
|70
|74
|68
|76
|288
|$38,250
|T23
|Doug Barron
|9
|76
|71
|72
|70
|289
|$30,750
|T23
|Darren Clarke
|9
|75
|70
|72
|72
|289
|$30,750
|T23
|Duffy Waldorf
|9
|70
|74
|72
|73
|289
|$30,750
|T23
|Steve Stricker
|9
|68
|73
|73
|75
|289
|$30,750
|27
|Jay Haas
|10
|73
|75
|71
|71
|290
|$27,300
|T28
|Retief Goosen
|11
|75
|75
|70
|71
|291
|$23,760
|T28
|Tom Byrum
|11
|75
|72
|73
|71
|291
|$23,760
|T28
|Marco Dawson
|11
|72
|73
|74
|72
|291
|$23,760
|T28
|Brett Quigley
|11
|73
|72
|72
|74
|291
|$23,760
|T28
|Scott McCarron
|11
|71
|75
|78
|67
|291
|$23,760
|T33
|Billy Andrade
|12
|72
|74
|75
|71
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Ken Tanigawa
|12
|72
|73
|76
|71
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Jesper Parnevik
|12
|80
|72
|69
|71
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Steve Pate
|12
|73
|76
|73
|70
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Brandt Jobe
|12
|76
|74
|72
|70
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Kent Jones
|12
|76
|76
|70
|70
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Tim Petrovic
|12
|74
|70
|78
|70
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Billy Mayfair
|12
|78
|73
|68
|73
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|Paul Goydos
|12
|78
|72
|73
|69
|292
|$17,100
|T33
|David Toms
|12
|76
|75
|72
|69
|292
|$17,100
|T43
|Vijay Singh
|13
|73
|74
|72
|74
|293
|$13,200
|T43
|Tom Lehman
|13
|75
|76
|73
|69
|293
|$13,200
|T45
|Ken Duke
|14
|74
|74
|72
|74
|294
|$11,700
|T45
|Shaun Micheel
|14
|71
|71
|74
|78
|294
|$11,700
|T45
|Lee Janzen
|14
|71
|79
|76
|68
|294
|$11,700
|T48
|Larry Mize
|15
|77
|71
|74
|73
|295
|$9,600
|T48
|David McKenzie
|15
|75
|71
|76
|73
|295
|$9,600
|T48
|Wes Short Jr.
|15
|68
|83
|72
|72
|295
|$9,600
|T48
|Stephen Ames
|15
|73
|75
|77
|70
|295
|$9,600
|T52
|John Huston
|16
|71
|78
|72
|75
|296
|$7,425
|T52
|Jeff Sluman
|16
|77
|77
|67
|75
|296
|$7,425
|T52
|Jeff Maggert
|16
|76
|76
|71
|73
|296
|$7,425
|T52
|Tim Herron
|16
|71
|76
|78
|71
|296
|$7,425
|T56
|David Morland IV
|17
|76
|75
|72
|74
|297
|$6,300
|T56
|Chris DiMarco
|17
|78
|76
|69
|74
|297
|$6,300
|T56
|Carlos Franco
|17
|72
|79
|75
|71
|297
|$6,300
|T59
|Esteban Toledo
|18
|75
|75
|73
|75
|298
|$5,550
|T59
|Bob Estes
|18
|74
|74
|75
|75
|298
|$5,550
|61
|Kirk Triplett
|19
|77
|74
|72
|76
|299
|$5,100
|T62
|Steve Flesch
|20
|73
|73
|74
|80
|300
|$4,350
|T62
|Loren Roberts
|20
|72
|74
|74
|80
|300
|$4,350
|T62
|David Frost
|20
|76
|74
|75
|75
|300
|$4,350
|T62
|Glen Day
|20
|76
|78
|73
|73
|300
|$4,350
|66
|Mark O'Meara
|21
|74
|82
|70
|75
|301
|$3,600
|T67
|Rocco Mediate
|22
|78
|77
|73
|74
|302
|$3,150
|T67
|Mark Calcavecchia
|22
|76
|79
|76
|71
|302
|$3,150
|69
|Joey Sindelar
|23
|75
|76
|75
|77
|303
|$2,820
|T70
|John Daly
|24
|72
|79
|82
|71
|304
|$2,550
|T70
|Angel Cabrera
|24
|78
|77
|81
|68
|304
|$2,550
|72
|Frank Lickliter II
|25
|81
|74
|75
|75
|305
|$2,280
|73
|Olin Browne
|27
|74
|77
|75
|81
|307
|$2,100
|74
|Dan Forsman
|29
|78
|78
|74
|79
|309
|$1,980
|75
|Tom Pernice Jr
|33
|77
|78
|80
|78
|313
|$1,860
|76
|Blaine McCallister
|41
|82
|84
|77
|78
|321
|$1,740