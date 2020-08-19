2020 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Jaeger, who won yet again on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot win at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

The German-born Jaeger won on 22-under 262, beating Dan McCarthy and Brandon Wu for the title. A 3-under 68 in the final round was good enough for the win.

Nicholas Lindheim and Justin Lower finished in a tie for fourth place on 19-under total, with four players tied for sixth place.

Jaeger won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Albertsons Boise Open recap notes

Jaeger earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 138, with 74 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, which is typically the second tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details