2020 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

08/19/2020 at 5:35 pm
The 2020 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Jaeger, who won yet again on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot win at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

The German-born Jaeger won on 22-under 262, beating Dan McCarthy and Brandon Wu for the title. A 3-under 68 in the final round was good enough for the win.

Nicholas Lindheim and Justin Lower finished in a tie for fourth place on 19-under total, with four players tied for sixth place.

Jaeger won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Albertsons Boise Open recap notes

Jaeger earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 138, with 74 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, which is typically the second tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Stephan Jaeger -22 65 64 65 68 262 $180,000
T2 Daniel McCarthy -20 67 69 64 64 264 $75,000
T2 Brandon Wu -20 67 66 63 68 264 $75,000
T4 Nicholas Lindheim -19 67 69 65 64 265 $41,500
T4 Justin Lower -19 65 71 63 66 265 $41,500
T6 Jimmy Stanger -18 65 66 70 65 266 $30,875
T6 Charlie Saxon -18 63 67 70 66 266 $30,875
T6 Brad Hopfinger -18 65 64 68 69 266 $30,875
T6 Cameron Young -18 68 66 61 71 266 $30,875
10 Alex Chiarella -17 68 66 65 68 267 $25,500
T11 Taylor Pendrith -16 67 67 68 66 268 $19,450
T11 Paul D. Haley -16 69 66 67 66 268 $19,450
T11 Davis Riley -16 65 67 69 67 268 $19,450
T11 Dylan Wu -16 67 65 69 67 268 $19,450
T11 Julian Etulain -16 65 69 67 67 268 $19,450
T11 Grant Hirschman -16 69 67 65 67 268 $19,450
T11 Greyson Sigg -16 67 67 64 70 268 $19,450
T18 Seth Reeves -15 66 72 67 64 269 $13,100
T18 Will Zalatoris -15 68 65 70 66 269 $13,100
T18 Nick Hardy -15 67 69 65 68 269 $13,100
T18 Erik Barnes -15 70 67 64 68 269 $13,100
T18 Kevin Roy -15 72 65 63 69 269 $13,100
T23 Scott Gutschewski -14 69 65 70 66 270 $8,938
T23 Roberto Diaz -14 67 69 68 66 270 $8,938
T23 Andrew Novak -14 67 67 69 67 270 $8,938
T23 David Lipsky -14 68 70 65 67 270 $8,938
T23 Max McGreevy -14 68 68 66 68 270 $8,938
T23 Jared Wolfe -14 66 68 67 69 270 $8,938
T29 Zecheng Dou -13 69 65 72 65 271 $6,783
T29 Jonathan Randolph -13 68 69 68 66 271 $6,783
T29 Chad Ramey -13 68 69 67 67 271 $6,783
T29 Mito Pereira -13 68 68 66 69 271 $6,783
T29 Tommy Gainey -13 62 70 67 72 271 $6,783
T29 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -13 65 68 66 72 271 $6,783
T35 Shad Tuten -12 71 67 68 66 272 $5,650
T35 Tyson Alexander -12 69 67 68 68 272 $5,650
T35 Dawson Armstrong -12 68 70 66 68 272 $5,650
T35 Braden Thornberry -12 67 66 69 70 272 $5,650
T35 Lee Hodges -12 68 66 68 70 272 $5,650
T40 Tag Ridings -11 69 69 72 63 273 $5,000
T40 Chase Wright -11 69 68 68 68 273 $5,000
T40 Brett Stegmaier -11 64 72 68 69 273 $5,000
T40 Andy Pope -11 68 68 68 69 273 $5,000
T44 Sang-Moon Bae -10 69 67 71 67 274 $4,612
T44 John Chin -10 68 69 68 69 274 $4,612
T44 Kevin Dougherty -10 65 69 70 70 274 $4,612
T44 Adam Svensson -10 65 66 72 71 274 $4,612
T48 Will Cannon -9 66 72 74 63 275 $4,264
T48 Harrison Endycott -9 70 68 72 65 275 $4,264
T48 Joshua Creel -9 70 68 70 67 275 $4,264
T48 Tyrone Van Aswegen -9 65 69 73 68 275 $4,264
T48 Carl Yuan -9 68 70 69 68 275 $4,264
T48 Nicholas Thompson -9 69 66 71 69 275 $4,264
T48 Ryan McCormick -9 68 67 70 70 275 $4,264
T48 Scott Langley -9 68 67 69 71 275 $4,264
T48 Ben Kohles -9 68 68 68 71 275 $4,264
T48 Brandon Crick -9 67 70 65 73 275 $4,264
T48 Brian Campbell -9 72 66 64 73 275 $4,264
T59 Matt Atkins -8 69 67 73 67 276 $4,100
T59 John VanDerLaan -8 68 67 72 69 276 $4,100
T59 Max Greyserman -8 69 69 68 70 276 $4,100
T62 Chip McDaniel -7 67 71 72 67 277 $4,030
T62 Patrick Fishburn -7 69 69 70 69 277 $4,030
T62 Brady Schnell -7 71 67 68 71 277 $4,030
T62 Eric Cole -7 71 67 68 71 277 $4,030
T66 Curtis Thompson -6 68 69 69 72 278 $3,970
T66 Taylor Dickson -6 71 66 69 72 278 $3,970
T68 Robby Ormand -5 69 69 71 70 279 $3,930
T68 Mark Blakefield -5 72 66 69 72 279 $3,930
70 Willy Wilcox -4 70 68 72 70 280 $3,900
71 KK Limbhasut -2 70 68 73 71 282 $3,880
72 Evan Harmeling -1 71 65 78 69 283 $3,860
73 Vince India 1 70 66 74 75 285 $3,840
74 Benjamin Silverman 4 68 67 77 76 288 $3,820

