Titleist introduces black finish on T100-S and T200 irons; Vokey offers Jet Black SM8 wedges

The Titleist and Vokey brands are releasing limited-edition all-black versions of their clubs with all-black finishes that will appeal to golfers looking for something a little different.

Titleist T100-S and T200 irons

Titleist is releasing all-black versions of their T-Series irons, the T100-S and T200 irons, in high-polish black PVD coating on the head. All of these irons also feature a matte-black shaft (DG Onyx AMT Black in the T100-S or Project X LZ Onyx in the T200) and an all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip.

Both Cameron Smith and Lanto Griffin have won on the PGA Tour this season with a set of the T-100 Black irons.

“The first time I saw these irons they looked so good I didn’t want to put a scratch on them,” said Smith. “The black finish just looks tighter to me and really fits my eye. It also helps to keep a little bit of the shine off which I really like.”

The T100-S irons are fully forged distance irons that are two degrees stronger than the T100 irons for longer distance and lower ball flight.

The T200 irons feature with Max Impact Technology, which is a polymer core inspired by the ball side at Titleist to provide better ball speeds and ideal feel across the face.

The Titleist T100-S and T200 irons are available in 4I-PW and a 48-degree gap wedge on Aug. 28 for $1,600 for a set of eight irons.

Vokey Design SM8 wedges

The Vokey Design SM8 wedges are now available in a limited-edition Jet Black raw finish, with black paint fill in the logo and graphics, as well a Dynamic Gold S200 Black Onyx shaft and exclusive Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound Black/Gray grip with BV Wings.

Smith also carries his SM8 wedges in Jet Black.

The full SM8 collection of 23 loft, bounce and grind combos are available in Jet Black (in both right- and left-handed options) through custom order or WedgeWorks on Vokey.com for $180 each. They hit stores on Aug. 28.