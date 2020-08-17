European Tour reschedule ASI Scottish Open, flagship BMW PGA Championship

The European Tour has announced rescheduled dates for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the flagship BMW PGA Championship, which will now be played in consecutive weeks in October.

Both tournaments move forward one week on the European Tour schedule, with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open now played Oct. 1-4 at The Renaissance Club.

Wentworth Club, home to the European Tour, hosts the BMW PGA Championship the next week, from Oct. 8-11.

The pair of Rolex Series events follow from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which will be played Sept. 24-27 at a new host, Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Killiane Castle was supposed to originally host, but the move will create back-to-back national opens with the NI Open the week prior to the Irish Open.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship will be subject to the European Tour’s health strategy based on respective government guidelines in Scotland and in England.