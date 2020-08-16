The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2020-21 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2019-20 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2020-21 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a four-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.

This season, players who were in the top 125 category and finish outside the top 125 this year will go down to a category for players who finished 126th through 150th in FedEx Cup points. There will be no Korn Ferry Tour graduates, and the combined category will be subject to the PGA Tour reshuffle throughout the season.

Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season, with Will Gordon doing so with 304 non-member FedEx Cup points.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2019-20 season

1. Justin Thomas

2. Collin Morikawa

3. Webb Simpson

4. Bryson DeChambeau

5. Sungjae Im

6. Patrick Reed

7. Daniel Berger

8. Rory McIlroy

9. Brendon Todd

10. Jon Rahm

11. Xander Schauffele

12. Lanto Griffin

13. Abraham Ancer

14. Marc Leishman

15. Dustin Johnson

16. Sebastián Muñoz

17. Kevin Na

18. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Tyrrell Hatton

20. Cameron Champ

21. Adam Long

22. Kevin Streelman

23. Tony Finau

24. Scottie Scheffler

25. Billy Horschel

26. Joaquin Niemann

27. Harris English

28. Viktor Hovland

29. Ryan Palmer

30. Cameron Smith

31. Byeong Hun An

32. Patrick Cantlay

33. Gary Woodland

34. Matthew Wolff

35. Tyler Duncan

36. Adam Scott

37. Nick Taylor

38. Joel Dahmen

39. Tom Hoge

40. Kevin Kisner

41. Richy Werenski

42. Mark Hubbard

43. Brendan Steele

44. Adam Hadwin

45. Jason Day

46. Michael Thompson

47. Carlos Ortiz

48. Andrew Landry

49. Tiger Woods

50. Dylan Frittelli

51. Matthew Fitzpatrick

52. Mackenzie Hughes

53. Danny Lee

54. Jim Herman

55. Paul Casey

56. Corey Conners

57. Max Homa

58. Maverick McNealy

59. J.T. Poston

60. Doc Redman

61. Sung Kang

62. Talor Gooch

63. Matt Kuchar

64. Charles Howell III

65. Denny McCarthy

66. Bubba Watson

67. Phil Mickelson

68. Henrik Norlander

69. Brian Harman

70. Xinjun Zhang

71. Sepp Straka

72. Harry Higgs

73. Harold Varner III

74. Bud Cauley

75. Vaughn Taylor

76. Brian Stuard

77. Patrick Rodgers

78. Alex Noren

79. Pat Perez

80. Troy Merritt

81. Robby Shelton

82. Si Woo Kim

83. Chez Reavie

84. Nate Lashley

85. Ian Poulter

86. Matt Jones

87. Cameron Tringale

88. Rickie Fowler

89. Tommy Fleetwood

90. Jason Kokrak

91. Emiliano Grillo

92. Cameron Davis

93. Matthew NeSmith

94. Scott Harrington

95. Ryan Armour

96. Ryan Moore

97. Brooks Koepka

98. Brandt Snedeker

99. Louis Oosthuizen

100. Jordan Spieth

101. Russell Henley

102. Sam Ryder

103. Sam Burns

104. Zach Johnson

105. Keith Mitchell

106. Zac Blair

107. Scott Brown

108. Brian Gay

109. Justin Rose

110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee

111. Charley Hoffman

112. Keegan Bradley

113. Graeme McDowell

114. Adam Schenk

115. Lucas Glover

116. Luke List

117. Scott Stallings

118. Brice Garnett

119. Scott Piercy

120. Rory Sabbatini

121. Beau Hossler

122. Shane Lowry

123. Tom Lewis

124. Bo Hoag

125. Wyndham Clark

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2020-21 conditional PGA Tour status