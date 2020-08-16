2020 Wyndham Rewards Top 10 final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/16/2020 at 6:40 pm
The 2020 Wyndham Rewards Top 10 final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who took the top spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup at the end of the regular season after the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Not one player played his way into the top 10 at the regular season-ending event, with the top 10 remaining unchanged through the final event.

2019 Wyndham Rewards Top 10 final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

  • 1. Justin Thomas - $2,000,000
  • 2. Collin Morikawa - $1,500,000
  • 3. Webb Simpson - $1,200,000
  • 4. Bryson DeChambeau - $1,100,000
  • 5. Sungjae Im - $1,000,000
  • 6. Patrick Reed - $850,000
  • 7. Daniel Berger - $700,000
  • 8. Rory McIlroy - $600,000
  • 9. Brendon Todd - $550,000
  • 10. Jon Rahm - $500,000

