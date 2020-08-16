2020 Wyndham Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 Wyndham Championship purse is set for $6.4 million, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Wyndham Championship prize pool is at $1,152,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $697,600.

The Wyndham Championship field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made to players at 3-under 137 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 50 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field in the restart.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 Wyndham Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,152,000

2. $697,600

3. $441,600

4. $313,600

5. $262,400

6. $232,000

7. $216,000

8. $200,000

9. $187,200

10. $174,400

11. $161,600

12. $148,800

13. $136,000

14. $123,200

15. $116,800

16. $110,400

17. $104,000

18. $97,600

19. $91,200

20. $84,800

21. $78,400

22. $72,000

23. $66,880

24. $61,760

25. $56,640

26. $51,520

27. $49,600

28. $47,680

29. $45,760

30. $43,840

31. $41,920

32. $40,000

33. $38,080

34. $36,480

35. $34,880

36. $33,280

37. $31,680

38. $30,400

39. $29,120

40. $27,840

41. $26,560

42. $25,280

43. $24,000

44. $22,720

45. $21,440

46. $20,160

47. $18,880

48. $17,856

49. $16,960

50. $16,448

51. $16,064

52. $15,680

53. $15,424

54. $15,168

55. $15,040

56. $14,912

57. $14,784

58. $14,656

59. $14,528

60. $14,400

61. $14,272

62. $14,144

63. $14,016

64. $13,888

65. $13,760

66. $13,632

67. $13,504

68. $13,376

69. $13,248

70. $13,120

71. $12,992

72. $12,864

73. $12,736

74. $12,608

75. $12,480

76. $12,352

77. $12,224

