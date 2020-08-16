2020 The Northern Trust field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The Northern Trust field is set with the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, which determined the 125 players who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Northern Trust field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. This is the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 in points after The Northern Trust moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the BMW Championship near Chicago.

Three players -- Jim Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry -- played their way into the top 125 at the Wyndham Championship.

Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

2020 The Northern Trust field

1. Justin Thomas

2. Collin Morikawa

3. Webb Simpson

4. Bryson DeChambeau

5. Sungjae Im

6. Patrick Reed

7. Daniel Berger

8. Rory McIlroy

9. Brendon Todd

10. Jon Rahm

11. Xander Schauffele

12. Lanto Griffin

13. Abraham Ancer

14. Marc Leishman

15. Dustin Johnson

16. Sebastián Muñoz

17. Kevin Na

18. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Tyrrell Hatton

20. Cameron Champ

21. Adam Long

22. Kevin Streelman

23. Tony Finau

24. Scottie Scheffler

25. Billy Horschel

26. Joaquin Niemann

27. Harris English

28. Viktor Hovland

29. Ryan Palmer

30. Cameron Smith

31. Byeong Hun An

32. Patrick Cantlay

33. Gary Woodland

34. Matthew Wolff

35. Tyler Duncan

36. Adam Scott

37. Nick Taylor

38. Joel Dahmen

39. Tom Hoge

40. Kevin Kisner

41. Richy Werenski

42. Mark Hubbard

43. Brendan Steele

44. Adam Hadwin

45. Jason Day

46. Michael Thompson

47. Carlos Ortiz

48. Andrew Landry

49. Tiger Woods

50. Dylan Frittelli

51. Matthew Fitzpatrick

52. Mackenzie Hughes

53. Danny Lee

54. Jim Herman

55. Paul Casey

56. Corey Conners

57. Max Homa

58. Maverick McNealy

59. J.T. Poston

60. Doc Redman

61. Sung Kang

62. Talor Gooch

63. Matt Kuchar

64. Charles Howell III

65. Denny McCarthy

66. Bubba Watson

67. Phil Mickelson

68. Henrik Norlander

69. Brian Harman

70. Xinjun Zhang

71. Sepp Straka

72. Harry Higgs

73. Harold Varner III

74. Bud Cauley

75. Vaughn Taylor

76. Brian Stuard

77. Patrick Rodgers

78. Alex Noren

79. Pat Perez

80. Troy Merritt

81. Robby Shelton

82. Si Woo Kim

83. Chez Reavie

84. Nate Lashley

85. Ian Poulter

86. Matt Jones

87. Cameron Tringale

88. Rickie Fowler

89. Tommy Fleetwood

90. Jason Kokrak

91. Emiliano Grillo

92. Cameron Davis

93. Matthew NeSmith

94. Scott Harrington

95. Ryan Armour

96. Ryan Moore

97. Brooks Koepka

98. Brandt Snedeker

99. Louis Oosthuizen

100. Jordan Spieth

101. Russell Henley

102. Sam Ryder

103. Sam Burns

104. Zach Johnson

105. Keith Mitchell

106. Zac Blair

107. Scott Brown

108. Brian Gay

109. Justin Rose

110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee

111. Charley Hoffman

112. Keegan Bradley

113. Graeme McDowell

114. Adam Schenk

115. Lucas Glover

116. Luke List

117. Scott Stallings

118. Brice Garnett

119. Scott Piercy

120. Rory Sabbatini

121. Beau Hossler

122. Shane Lowry

123. Tom Lewis

124. Bo Hoag

125. Wyndham Clark

