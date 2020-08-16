2020 Celtic Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Celtic Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who picked up his second European Tour win in three weeks at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Horsfield held on for a two-shot win over Thomas Detry on 18-under 266, finishing off the tournament with a 67. Behind Detry and tied for third were Andrew Johnston, Thomas Pieters and Connor Syme.

American John Catlin, who was removed from last week's tournament after breaking European Tour protocal around the pandemic, finished in sixth place with David Horsey, Adrian Meronk and Sami Valimaki.

Horsfield won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Celtic Classic recap notes

Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has the ISPS Handa Wales Open next week, again at Celtic Manor, as a continuation of the UK Swing.

2020 Celtic Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

