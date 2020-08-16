2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stacy Lewis, who picked up her first LPGA win in nearly three years at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Lewis made a 25-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win against Emily Pedersen, Cheyenne Knight and Azahara Munoz. Lewis shot 1-over 72 in the final round to land in the playoff, with all four players finishing on 5-under 279.

Danielle Kang, who was seeking a third-consecutive LPGA win in the restart, finished a shot out of the playoff with Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Lewis won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open recap notes

Lewis picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 147 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the year's first major at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.

2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details