2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/16/2020 at 5:51 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stacy Lewis, who picked up her first LPGA win in nearly three years at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Lewis made a 25-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win against Emily Pedersen, Cheyenne Knight and Azahara Munoz. Lewis shot 1-over 72 in the final round to land in the playoff, with all four players finishing on 5-under 279.

Danielle Kang, who was seeking a third-consecutive LPGA win in the restart, finished a shot out of the playoff with Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Lewis won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open recap notes

Lewis picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 147 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the year's first major at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.

2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Stacy Lewis -5 71 66 70 72 279 $225,000
T2 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 68 74 69 68 279 $83,827
T2 Cheyenne Knight -5 72 68 69 70 279 $83,827
T2 Azahara Munoz -5 68 69 69 73 279 $83,827
T5 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 69 71 75 65 280 $43,203
T5 Danielle Kang -4 71 71 69 69 280 $43,203
T7 Xiyu Lin -3 72 71 69 69 281 $32,241
T7 In Gee Chun -3 71 71 70 69 281 $32,241
T7 Amy Olson -3 68 71 71 71 281 $32,241
T7 Jennifer Song -3 68 70 70 73 281 $32,241
11 Andrea Lee -2 69 71 73 69 282 $28,372
T12 Kylie Henry -1 71 75 69 68 283 $25,148
T12 Haru Nomura -1 72 70 72 69 283 $25,148
T12 Nasa Hataoka -1 73 69 70 71 283 $25,148
T12 Lydia Ko -1 70 72 67 74 283 $25,148
T16 Hannah Green E 72 72 70 70 284 $22,246
T16 Minjee Lee E 68 73 70 73 284 $22,246
T18 Celine Boutier 1 70 73 74 68 285 $20,247
T18 Moriya Jutanugarn 1 74 69 73 69 285 $20,247
T18 Leona Maguire 1 72 72 71 70 285 $20,247
T18 Manon De Roey 1 73 70 70 72 285 $20,247
T22 Charley Hull 2 74 72 72 68 286 $15,752
T22 Brittany Lang 2 73 73 71 69 286 $15,752
T22 Brittany Altomare 2 70 73 73 70 286 $15,752
T22 Anna Nordqvist 2 70 72 74 70 286 $15,752
T22 Emma Talley 2 73 71 71 71 286 $15,752
T22 Anne van Dam 2 72 71 72 71 286 $15,752
T22 Yu Liu 2 71 70 69 76 286 $15,752
T29 Kelly Tan 3 73 72 73 69 287 $11,542
T29 Amy Yang 3 71 72 74 70 287 $11,542
T29 Dani Holmqvist 3 72 71 71 73 287 $11,542
T29 Nicole Broch Larsen 3 67 73 74 73 287 $11,542
T33 Megan Khang 4 76 71 73 68 288 $8,791
T33 Yujeong Son 4 71 74 74 69 288 $8,791
T33 Charlotte Thomas 4 71 74 71 72 288 $8,791
T33 Klara Spilkova 4 69 73 74 72 288 $8,791
T33 Eleanor Givens 4 74 71 69 74 288 $8,791
T33 Gerina Piller 4 70 72 72 74 288 $8,791
T39 Lee-Anne Pace 5 70 77 73 69 289 $6,706
T39 Alice Hewson 5 74 72 74 69 289 $6,706
T39 Ashleigh Buhai 5 74 70 75 70 289 $6,706
T39 Katherine Kirk 5 72 73 73 71 289 $6,706
T39 Austin Ernst 5 71 72 75 71 289 $6,706
T39 Ariya Jutanugarn 5 73 70 73 73 289 $6,706
T39 Annie Park 5 76 70 69 74 289 $6,706
T39 Kristen Gillman 5 71 73 71 74 289 $6,706
T39 Caroline Inglis 5 71 71 72 75 289 $6,706
T48 Sanna Nuutinen 6 74 69 78 69 290 $5,932
T48 Johanna Gustavsson 6 70 71 76 73 290 $5,932
T48 Sandra Gal 6 69 74 73 74 290 $5,932
T51 Jasmine Suwannapura 7 73 74 72 72 291 $5,610
T51 Georgia Hall 7 73 72 70 76 291 $5,610
T53 Meghan MacLaren 8 73 71 73 75 292 $5,352
T53 Olivia Cowan 8 68 71 73 80 292 $5,352
T55 Yealimi Noh 9 71 74 77 71 293 $5,030
T55 Pernilla Lindberg 9 71 76 73 73 293 $5,030
T55 Christina Kim 9 73 73 72 75 293 $5,030
T58 In Kyung Kim 10 75 72 75 72 294 $4,514
T58 Lindsey Weaver 10 70 76 76 72 294 $4,514
T58 Haley Moore 10 74 71 77 72 294 $4,514
T58 Jennifer Chang 10 73 74 73 74 294 $4,514
T58 Cydney Clanton 10 72 75 73 74 294 $4,514
T63 Lizette Salas 11 73 73 77 72 295 $4,062
T63 Muni He 11 72 73 75 75 295 $4,062
65 Tvesa Malik 12 71 74 79 72 296 $3,869
66 Hannah Burke 13 72 75 73 77 297 $3,740
T67 Becky Morgan 14 73 73 74 78 298 $3,418
T67 Camilla Lennarth 14 74 71 73 80 298 $3,418
69 Gemma Dryburgh 15 69 75 73 82 299 $2,837
70 Michele Thomson 18 78 69 79 76 302 $2,579

