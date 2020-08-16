2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stacy Lewis, who picked up her first LPGA win in nearly three years at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Lewis made a 25-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win against Emily Pedersen, Cheyenne Knight and Azahara Munoz. Lewis shot 1-over 72 in the final round to land in the playoff, with all four players finishing on 5-under 279.
Danielle Kang, who was seeking a third-consecutive LPGA win in the restart, finished a shot out of the playoff with Nanna Koerstz Madsen.
Lewis won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open recap notes
Lewis picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
This week the cut was made at 5-over 147 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final rounds.
The LPGA Tour continues next week with the year's first major at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.
2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stacy Lewis
|-5
|71
|66
|70
|72
|279
|$225,000
|T2
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-5
|68
|74
|69
|68
|279
|$83,827
|T2
|Cheyenne Knight
|-5
|72
|68
|69
|70
|279
|$83,827
|T2
|Azahara Munoz
|-5
|68
|69
|69
|73
|279
|$83,827
|T5
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-4
|69
|71
|75
|65
|280
|$43,203
|T5
|Danielle Kang
|-4
|71
|71
|69
|69
|280
|$43,203
|T7
|Xiyu Lin
|-3
|72
|71
|69
|69
|281
|$32,241
|T7
|In Gee Chun
|-3
|71
|71
|70
|69
|281
|$32,241
|T7
|Amy Olson
|-3
|68
|71
|71
|71
|281
|$32,241
|T7
|Jennifer Song
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|73
|281
|$32,241
|11
|Andrea Lee
|-2
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|$28,372
|T12
|Kylie Henry
|-1
|71
|75
|69
|68
|283
|$25,148
|T12
|Haru Nomura
|-1
|72
|70
|72
|69
|283
|$25,148
|T12
|Nasa Hataoka
|-1
|73
|69
|70
|71
|283
|$25,148
|T12
|Lydia Ko
|-1
|70
|72
|67
|74
|283
|$25,148
|T16
|Hannah Green
|E
|72
|72
|70
|70
|284
|$22,246
|T16
|Minjee Lee
|E
|68
|73
|70
|73
|284
|$22,246
|T18
|Celine Boutier
|1
|70
|73
|74
|68
|285
|$20,247
|T18
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|1
|74
|69
|73
|69
|285
|$20,247
|T18
|Leona Maguire
|1
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|$20,247
|T18
|Manon De Roey
|1
|73
|70
|70
|72
|285
|$20,247
|T22
|Charley Hull
|2
|74
|72
|72
|68
|286
|$15,752
|T22
|Brittany Lang
|2
|73
|73
|71
|69
|286
|$15,752
|T22
|Brittany Altomare
|2
|70
|73
|73
|70
|286
|$15,752
|T22
|Anna Nordqvist
|2
|70
|72
|74
|70
|286
|$15,752
|T22
|Emma Talley
|2
|73
|71
|71
|71
|286
|$15,752
|T22
|Anne van Dam
|2
|72
|71
|72
|71
|286
|$15,752
|T22
|Yu Liu
|2
|71
|70
|69
|76
|286
|$15,752
|T29
|Kelly Tan
|3
|73
|72
|73
|69
|287
|$11,542
|T29
|Amy Yang
|3
|71
|72
|74
|70
|287
|$11,542
|T29
|Dani Holmqvist
|3
|72
|71
|71
|73
|287
|$11,542
|T29
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|3
|67
|73
|74
|73
|287
|$11,542
|T33
|Megan Khang
|4
|76
|71
|73
|68
|288
|$8,791
|T33
|Yujeong Son
|4
|71
|74
|74
|69
|288
|$8,791
|T33
|Charlotte Thomas
|4
|71
|74
|71
|72
|288
|$8,791
|T33
|Klara Spilkova
|4
|69
|73
|74
|72
|288
|$8,791
|T33
|Eleanor Givens
|4
|74
|71
|69
|74
|288
|$8,791
|T33
|Gerina Piller
|4
|70
|72
|72
|74
|288
|$8,791
|T39
|Lee-Anne Pace
|5
|70
|77
|73
|69
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Alice Hewson
|5
|74
|72
|74
|69
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Ashleigh Buhai
|5
|74
|70
|75
|70
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Katherine Kirk
|5
|72
|73
|73
|71
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Austin Ernst
|5
|71
|72
|75
|71
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|5
|73
|70
|73
|73
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Annie Park
|5
|76
|70
|69
|74
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Kristen Gillman
|5
|71
|73
|71
|74
|289
|$6,706
|T39
|Caroline Inglis
|5
|71
|71
|72
|75
|289
|$6,706
|T48
|Sanna Nuutinen
|6
|74
|69
|78
|69
|290
|$5,932
|T48
|Johanna Gustavsson
|6
|70
|71
|76
|73
|290
|$5,932
|T48
|Sandra Gal
|6
|69
|74
|73
|74
|290
|$5,932
|T51
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|7
|73
|74
|72
|72
|291
|$5,610
|T51
|Georgia Hall
|7
|73
|72
|70
|76
|291
|$5,610
|T53
|Meghan MacLaren
|8
|73
|71
|73
|75
|292
|$5,352
|T53
|Olivia Cowan
|8
|68
|71
|73
|80
|292
|$5,352
|T55
|Yealimi Noh
|9
|71
|74
|77
|71
|293
|$5,030
|T55
|Pernilla Lindberg
|9
|71
|76
|73
|73
|293
|$5,030
|T55
|Christina Kim
|9
|73
|73
|72
|75
|293
|$5,030
|T58
|In Kyung Kim
|10
|75
|72
|75
|72
|294
|$4,514
|T58
|Lindsey Weaver
|10
|70
|76
|76
|72
|294
|$4,514
|T58
|Haley Moore
|10
|74
|71
|77
|72
|294
|$4,514
|T58
|Jennifer Chang
|10
|73
|74
|73
|74
|294
|$4,514
|T58
|Cydney Clanton
|10
|72
|75
|73
|74
|294
|$4,514
|T63
|Lizette Salas
|11
|73
|73
|77
|72
|295
|$4,062
|T63
|Muni He
|11
|72
|73
|75
|75
|295
|$4,062
|65
|Tvesa Malik
|12
|71
|74
|79
|72
|296
|$3,869
|66
|Hannah Burke
|13
|72
|75
|73
|77
|297
|$3,740
|T67
|Becky Morgan
|14
|73
|73
|74
|78
|298
|$3,418
|T67
|Camilla Lennarth
|14
|74
|71
|73
|80
|298
|$3,418
|69
|Gemma Dryburgh
|15
|69
|75
|73
|82
|299
|$2,837
|70
|Michele Thomson
|18
|78
|69
|79
|76
|302
|$2,579