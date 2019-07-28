How the PGA Tour Wyndham Rewards Top 10 works: Bonus pool, payouts

During the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a $10 million bonus pool offering big payouts to the best-performing players during the PGA Tour regular season.

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10, as the name implies, will pay bonuses to the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the regular season, which just so happens to be the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. The winner of the PGA Tour regular season and the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 will earn $2 million, with any player finishing inside the top five earning at least $1 million.

The concept is simple for everyone to understand, which is great. Just get in the top 10, end the regular season there and cash in on the bonus. Not only will the top 10 players in the regular season earn a piece of the $10 million bonus pool, but they'll also have a huge advantage heading into the three-event FedEx Cup playoff series. With just two events now before the Tour Championship -- and the big change in the Tour Championship format -- getting into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 means a great chance to score the FedEx Cup and its bigger $15 million first-place prize in 2019 and beyond.

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus pool and payouts

While the PGA Tour has only publicly specified the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 payouts for the top five and 10th place, we can extrapolate the bonus pool payouts for sixth through ninth places, with $2.7 million needing to be accounted for in those four positions.