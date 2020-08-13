Future Presidents Cup venues through 2030: confirmed and speculative

The U.S. and the Internationals look forward to the PGA Tour-owned Presidents Cup every two years, alternating hosting responsibilities between the United States and somewhere outside of the USA and Europe. We look forward to future Presidents Cup venues for coming years.

The PGA Tour has already announced the Presidents Cup venues through 2026 held in the United States, but we await International venues in 2024 and 2028. However, with the global pandemic postponing the 2020 Ryder Cup by a year, the Ryder Cup will now be played again in odd-numbered years, as it was before Sept. 11, 2001.

We take a look at potential future Ryder Cup sites through 2037.

Future Presidents Cup venues

2022 (Sept. 22-25) -- Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

2024 -- Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada

2026 -- TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.

2028 -- Internationals TBD

2030 -- United States TBD

In 2024 and 2028, the Internationals will host again, and while everyone would be completely fine with Royal Melbourne hosting yet again in Australia, the conversation seems to be that a new venue will have to host.

It would be great to see somewhere in South America host in 2028, but that's a long way from now.