2020 Wyndham Rewards Top 10 purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/13/2020 at 9:04 am
The 2020 Wyndham Rewards Top 10 purse is set for $10 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a bonus pool for the top 10 performers during the PGA Tour's regular season, culminating at the Wyndham Championship, which concludes the regular season. The listing is based on the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the tournament.

With three wins on the season already, Justin Thomas has locked up the $2 million winner's share of the prize pool.

This is the second season for the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, and it is completely separate from the FedEx Cup.

  • 1. Justin Thomas - $2,000,000
  • 2. $1,500,000
  • 3. $1,200,000
  • 4. $1,100,000
  • 5. $1,000,000
  • 6. $850,000
  • 7. $700,000
  • 8. $600,000
  • 9. $550,000
  • 10. $500,000

