2020 US Amateur streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2020 US Amateur is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Between online streams from Peacock and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Amateur action.

You can watch the 2020 US Amateur online when the match-play portion of the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage for Wednesday's Round of 64.

During Wednesday (Round of 64), Thursday (Round of 16) and Friday (Quarterfinals), NBC's free Peacock streaming service has the first hour of coverage from 6-7 p.m. before Golf Channel coverage goes from 7-9 p.m. Eastern.

Golf Channel has coverage of all five days of match play, from 7-9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has coverage from 7-10 p.m.

Viewers can stream this coverage through GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports apps for mobile and TV boxes.

2020 US Amateur streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, August 12

Peacock broadcast: 6-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, August 13

Peacock broadcast: 6-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9 p.m.

Friday, August 14

Peacock broadcast: 6-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 15

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, August 16