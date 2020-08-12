2020 US Amateur TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2020 US Amateur is the amateur championship of the golf calendar, with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort hosting on the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses with an historic 36-hole final.

After 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying, the field of 64 was set on Wednesday for five days of 18-hole match play before Sunday's 36-hole finale.

The US Amateur TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Bandon Dunes.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 US Amateur on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 US Amateur TV times and schedule.

2020 US Amateur TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern