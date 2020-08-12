2020 Wyndham Championship: Sportsbook offers and promo codes for golf bettors
2020 Wyndham Championship: Sportsbook offers and promo codes for golf bettors

08/12/2020 at 11:16 pm
With sports betting legal in many states, golf bettors in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place action on weekly golf tournaments.

Each week, Golf News Net is tracking sportsbook offers and promotions around the biggest golf tournaments of the week.

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net can currently promote offers in New Jersey, Iowa and Illinois, and we may earn a commission if you sign up at these sportsbooks and place a wager.

2020 Wyndham Championship sportsbook promos and offers

PointsBet

NEW to sports betting in New Jersey? Bet risk-free! At PointsBet, new customers can get four risk-free bets up to $1,000, including up to $250 back if you lose your first or second fixed odds bet AND up to $250 back if you lose your first or second PointsBetting wager.

BetMGM

NEW to sports betting in New Jersey? Get a deposit match up to $500! 

PlaySugarHouse

NEW to sports betting in New Jersey? Get a first deposit match up to $250 with promo code 250MATCH! 

