Golf has a new major champion in 23-year-old Collin Morikawa, who took the PGA Championship at Harding Park in stunning fashion. Jon Wiener and Hank Wiener review the championship, the winner, the contenders who fell short like Brooks Koepka, and they review the rest of the weekend in pro golf.

