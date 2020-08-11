adidas Golf introducing golf version of iconic Superstar shoes

adidas Golf is introducing a golf version of their Superstar shoes, which turn 50 years old this year. Throughout the year, the company has been coming up with new ways to extend the iconic shoe, and on Aug. 17, the golf version hits the market.

The Superstar golf shoe is a spiked shoe, featuring six cleats on the outsole. The outsole also has additional circular traction elements originally found on the Superstar to further offer stability.

The upper of the shoe is all leather, except for the rubber-shell toe, which works for golf shoes. The Cloud White color is the backdrop on which the Core Black accents, including the heel and three stripes, sit. There are also gold call outs, including on the tongue of the shoe and in the Superstar branding on the midfoot.

The adidas Golf Superstar shoes are available Aug. 17 for $130 per pair.

