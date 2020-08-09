The perks of winning a major championship: Tournaments, exemptions

There are a lot of perks that come with winning a major championship -- the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open Championship -- in golf.

Aside from the first-place prize money, which is 18 percent of the total purse, a men's major winner earns entry into the major they won for a number of years (sometimes life), PGA Tour exemptions and other goodies.

Let's lay out all the benefits of winning a major championship.

The perks of winning a major championship