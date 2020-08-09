2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/09/2020 at 10:12 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Hodges, who picked up the win at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

Hodges finished on 11-under 273, holding off four players who were chasing him down for the win in one of the biggest events on the schedule. Carl Yuan, David Lipsky, Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon were the joint runners-up on 9-under total.

Will Zalatoris finished alone in sixth place.

Hodges won the $144,000 winner's share of the $800,000 purse.

WinCo Foods Portland Open recap notes

Hodges earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Albertsons Boise Open, which is typically the first tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lee Hodges -11 70 64 68 71 273 $144,000
T2 David Lipsky -9 71 68 71 65 275 $46,600
T2 Carl Yuan -9 69 67 73 66 275 $46,600
T2 Chad Ramey -9 71 70 68 66 275 $46,600
T2 Paul Barjon -9 69 67 66 73 275 $46,600
6 Will Zalatoris -8 74 65 68 69 276 $27,600
T7 Ollie Schniederjans -7 72 69 72 64 277 $22,900
T7 Callum Tarren -7 68 72 71 66 277 $22,900
T7 Tom Whitney -7 68 70 70 69 277 $22,900
T7 Joey Garber -7 69 66 72 70 277 $22,900
T11 Brett Drewitt -6 70 71 67 70 278 $17,640
T11 Hayden Buckley -6 68 70 69 71 278 $17,640
T11 Anders Albertson -6 70 65 69 74 278 $17,640
T14 Evan Harmeling -5 70 66 76 67 279 $12,415
T14 Brad Hopfinger -5 69 72 70 68 279 $12,415
T14 Andy Pope -5 70 71 70 68 279 $12,415
T14 Zach Wright -5 68 70 71 70 279 $12,415
T14 Mito Pereira -5 74 67 68 70 279 $12,415
T14 Nicholas Lindheim -5 74 67 68 70 279 $12,415
T14 Cameron Young -5 69 70 69 71 279 $12,415
T14 Charlie Saxon -5 69 64 72 74 279 $12,415
T22 Rick Lamb -4 73 63 75 69 280 $6,762
T22 David Skinns -4 71 69 71 69 280 $6,762
T22 Augusto Nunez -4 72 66 72 70 280 $6,762
T22 Taylor Pendrith -4 68 71 71 70 280 $6,762
T22 Kevin Roy -4 69 72 69 70 280 $6,762
T22 Kevin Dougherty -4 67 69 73 71 280 $6,762
T22 Adam Svensson -4 71 68 70 71 280 $6,762
T22 Ryan Ruffels -4 71 63 74 72 280 $6,762
T22 Billy Kennerly -4 67 68 73 72 280 $6,762
T22 James Nicholas -4 71 69 68 72 280 $6,762
T22 Austen Truslow -4 71 66 70 73 280 $6,762
T33 Curtis Thompson -3 73 68 72 68 281 $4,920
T33 Dawson Armstrong -3 71 68 73 69 281 $4,920
T33 Alex Prugh -3 72 68 70 71 281 $4,920
T33 Max Greyserman -3 66 70 73 72 281 $4,920
T37 Scott Gutschewski -2 68 72 73 69 282 $4,067
T37 Mike Miller -2 73 68 72 69 282 $4,067
T37 Max McGreevy -2 69 71 71 71 282 $4,067
T37 Stephen Franken -2 67 74 70 71 282 $4,067
T37 Chip McDaniel -2 69 72 69 72 282 $4,067
T37 Conrad Shindler -2 69 71 69 73 282 $4,067
T37 Harrison Endycott -2 70 71 68 73 282 $4,067
T37 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -2 71 67 69 75 282 $4,067
T37 Steven Alker -2 68 65 73 76 282 $4,067
T46 Matt Atkins -1 71 69 75 68 283 $3,620
T46 David Kocher -1 73 66 68 76 283 $3,620
T48 Daniel Sutton E 69 69 75 71 284 $3,467
T48 Jamie Arnold E 72 69 70 73 284 $3,467
T48 Erik Barnes E 68 69 72 75 284 $3,467
T48 Justin Lower E 71 67 71 75 284 $3,467
T48 Rico Hoey E 68 71 69 76 284 $3,467
T48 Tag Ridings E 69 69 68 78 284 $3,467
T54 Vince India 1 68 69 78 70 285 $3,352
T54 Brent Grant 1 66 72 75 72 285 $3,352
T54 Jared Wolfe 1 71 68 70 76 285 $3,352
T54 Ryan Brehm 1 69 71 69 76 285 $3,352
T58 Steve Marino 2 69 71 75 71 286 $3,280
T58 John VanDerLaan 2 68 73 73 72 286 $3,280
T58 Mark Blakefield 2 71 68 73 74 286 $3,280
T58 Jake Knapp 2 71 69 72 74 286 $3,280
T58 Austin Smotherman 2 68 70 71 77 286 $3,280
T63 Drew Weaver 3 65 73 79 70 287 $3,208
T63 Braden Thornberry 3 72 67 75 73 287 $3,208
T63 Ryan McCormick 3 69 72 71 75 287 $3,208
T63 Wade Binfield 3 69 68 72 78 287 $3,208
T67 Mickey DeMorat 5 73 67 73 76 289 $3,160
T67 Daniel McCarthy 5 74 67 69 79 289 $3,160
69 Brian Campbell 8 71 69 77 75 292 $3,136

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.