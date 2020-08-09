2020 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 PGA Championship purse is set for $11 million, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the PGA Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,188,000.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made to the top 70 players and ties.

With the PGA Championship cut rule down to the top 70 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a major championship -- treated differently in the ranking.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the PGA Championship for life, the other three majors for the next five years, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions and 2021 The Players Championship.

2020 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout