2020 English Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 English Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Sullivan, who picked up his first European Tour in some five years with a record win at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Ware, England.
Sullivan won the tournament on 27-under 257, setting a new 72-hole scoring record on the European Tour. He prevailed by seven shots over Spain's Adrian Otaegui.
Rasmus Hojgaard finished alone in third place, while Wilco Nienaber finished alone in fourth after replacing American John Catlin, who broke the European Tour's Coronavirus protocol was removed.
Nienaber replaced American John Catlin in the field after Catlin and his caddie broke the Tour's Coronavirus protocol by going to a restaurant outside the bubble.
Sullivan won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
English Championship recap notes
Sullivan earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 5-under 137, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.
The European Tour has the Celtic Classic in Wales next week as a continuation of the UK Swing.
2020 English Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Andy Sullivan
|-27
|66
|62
|64
|65
|257
|€156,825
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|-20
|65
|66
|67
|66
|264
|€101,475
|3
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-19
|65
|67
|69
|64
|265
|€58,117.50
|4
|Wilco Nienaber
|-18
|68
|65
|67
|66
|266
|€46,125
|5
|Steven Brown
|-17
|66
|65
|66
|70
|267
|€39,114
|T6
|Dean Burmester
|-16
|66
|63
|69
|70
|268
|€27,675
|T6
|Min Woo Lee
|-16
|64
|67
|70
|67
|268
|€27,675
|T6
|Brandon Stone
|-16
|65
|66
|67
|70
|268
|€27,675
|T9
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-15
|65
|66
|68
|70
|269
|€17,361.45
|T9
|Dave Coupland
|-15
|69
|65
|66
|69
|269
|€17,361.45
|T9
|Sean Crocker
|-15
|69
|67
|66
|67
|269
|€17,361.45
|T9
|Scott Jamieson
|-15
|74
|63
|68
|64
|269
|€17,361.45
|T9
|Scott Vincent
|-15
|64
|70
|68
|67
|269
|€17,361.45
|T14
|Marcus Armitage
|-14
|68
|69
|63
|70
|270
|€13,007.25
|T14
|Louis De Jager
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|68
|270
|€13,007.25
|T14
|Jamie Donaldson
|-14
|67
|64
|69
|70
|270
|€13,007.25
|T14
|Jason Scrivener
|-14
|64
|69
|66
|71
|270
|€13,007.25
|T14
|Jordan Smith
|-14
|68
|65
|67
|70
|270
|€13,007.25
|T19
|Ewen Ferguson
|-13
|67
|70
|69
|65
|271
|€10,463.79
|T19
|Ryan Fox
|-13
|67
|67
|66
|71
|271
|€10,463.79
|T19
|Andrew Johnston
|-13
|66
|65
|71
|69
|271
|€10,463.79
|T19
|Oscar Lengden
|-13
|65
|66
|70
|70
|271
|€10,463.79
|T19
|Chris Paisley
|-13
|68
|65
|70
|68
|271
|€10,463.79
|T19
|Cormac Sharvin
|-13
|63
|70
|69
|69
|271
|€10,463.79
|T19
|Connor Syme
|-13
|65
|69
|68
|69
|271
|€10,463.79
|T26
|Aaron Cockerill
|-12
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Oliver Fisher
|-12
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-12
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Romain Langasque
|-12
|65
|70
|70
|67
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Robin Roussel
|-12
|67
|69
|68
|68
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Antoine Rozner
|-12
|67
|69
|69
|67
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Martin Simonsen
|-12
|65
|68
|66
|73
|272
|€8,348.62
|T26
|Ben Stow
|-12
|70
|67
|64
|71
|272
|€8,348.62
|T34
|Laurie Canter
|-11
|64
|65
|70
|74
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-11
|68
|69
|69
|67
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Adrian Meronk
|-11
|66
|69
|71
|67
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-11
|66
|70
|70
|67
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Renato Paratore
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Andrea Pavan
|-11
|68
|68
|67
|70
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Richie Ramsay
|-11
|66
|68
|69
|70
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Johannes Veerman
|-11
|67
|69
|70
|67
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Marc Warren
|-11
|68
|68
|67
|70
|273
|€6,116.18
|T34
|Lee Westwood
|-11
|66
|69
|68
|70
|273
|€6,116.18
|T44
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-10
|69
|64
|69
|72
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Scott Hend
|-10
|71
|66
|70
|67
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-10
|66
|68
|74
|66
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Sihwan Kim
|-10
|67
|65
|72
|70
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Aaron Rai
|-10
|68
|69
|68
|69
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Ricardo Santos
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Jack Senior
|-10
|65
|72
|68
|69
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Toby Tree
|-10
|67
|67
|72
|68
|274
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Romain Wattel
|-10
|65
|71
|70
|68
|274
|€4,335.75
|T53
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-9
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|€3,259.50
|T53
|Justin Harding
|-9
|67
|65
|74
|69
|275
|€3,259.50
|T53
|Marcel Schneider
|-9
|67
|70
|69
|69
|275
|€3,259.50
|T56
|Richard Bland
|-8
|65
|66
|73
|72
|276
|€2,859.75
|T56
|Thomas Detry
|-8
|64
|72
|66
|74
|276
|€2,859.75
|T56
|David Drysdale
|-8
|65
|70
|70
|71
|276
|€2,859.75
|T56
|Bryce Easton
|-8
|66
|69
|72
|69
|276
|€2,859.75
|T56
|Julien Guerrier
|-8
|70
|67
|69
|70
|276
|€2,859.75
|61
|Matthew Southgate
|-7
|67
|69
|69
|72
|277
|€2,583
|62
|Richard Mcevoy
|-6
|70
|66
|70
|72
|278
|€2,490.75
|T63
|Wil Besseling
|-5
|70
|67
|75
|67
|279
|€2,352.38
|T63
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-5
|70
|67
|70
|72
|279
|€2,352.38
|T65
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-3
|69
|67
|74
|71
|281
|€2,121.75
|T65
|Kalle Samooja
|-3
|67
|70
|71
|73
|281
|€2,121.75
|T65
|Lee Slattery
|-3
|69
|67
|71
|74
|281
|€2,121.75
|T68
|Rhys Enoch
|-2
|66
|70
|72
|74
|282
|€1,891.12
|T68
|David Howell
|-2
|64
|71
|73
|74
|282
|€1,891.12
|70
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|-1
|71
|66
|73
|73
|283
|€1,752.75
|T71
|David Law
|1
|68
|68
|76
|73
|285
|€1,497
|T71
|Bernd Ritthammer
|1
|69
|65
|77
|74
|285
|€1,497
|T71
|Callum Shinkwin
|1
|68
|67
|69
|81
|285
|€1,497