When is the last time Phil Mickelson won a major championship?

Phil Mickelson has 44 PGA Tour wins in his career. At the end of the 2000s, he was on a career trajectory like Arnold Palmer or Seve Ballesteros, as he found success at the Masters and picked off two more majors.

Now, though, Mickelson is at a place in his career as a long drought without a major championship win continues.

The last time Phil Mickelson won a PGA Tour event was the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, winning over Paul Casey in February 2019. It was his second season in a row with a win after taking the WGC Mexico Championship in March 2018.

Mickelson's last major championship victory, though, came back in 2013.

Phil Mickelson won a major at the 2014 Open Championship at Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland. He still needed The Open and the US Open for the career Grand Slam and completing the Open first was unlikely.

That doesn't mean Mickelson hasn't been on the cusp of ending the winless streak several times. He has three runner-up finishes in the majors since his last win.