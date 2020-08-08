2020 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood. Tiger Woods is not playing this week.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the final regular season event of the PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being held a week later than it was scheduled, so that the PGA Championship could played in August instead of May.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, but two spots are held open for those qualifiers.

The field will be playing for a $6.4 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Wyndham Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Sebastian Cappelen

Paul Casey

Bud Cauley

Greg Chalmers

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tommy Fleetwood

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Carl Pettersson

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Wyndham Championship field