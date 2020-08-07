How much does it cost to play golf at TPC Harding Park?

You've been watching the PGA Championship, seeing how much fun the San Francisco municipal course is, and you're wondering how much it costs to play at TPC Harding Park course that hosts the tournament.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap.

If you want to play TPC Harding Park, you will be paying a hefty price if you're not a Bay Area resident. The TPC Harding Park green fee is as high as $300 at the peak of the day on the weekends.

Residents are defined as those who live in Bay Area Counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma. The residents in these counties get a discount -- down to $200 from the $300 peak.

For San Francisco residents, resident cards may be purchased for $112 by visiting the San Francisco Rec and Park website and registering online. San Francisco resident card holders get a deep discount, down to $63 from that peak of $300 when booking after 3 p.m., and they're paying $80 before 3 p.m.

However, these rates are not the same all the time. In the fall months, the peak rate falls down to $180 to $200, while the resident card rates remain approximately the same.

The prices, however, are variable rates based on demand as of 2017. That means the prices take a dip if the tee sheet isn't full, and the rates are as costly as they can be if lots of people want to play golf.

If you decide to go to TPC Harding Park, you can pretty much play year-round. The Bay Area is notorious for monotonous temperature patterns, in the 50s and 60s throughout the year.