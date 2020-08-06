US Ryder Cup selection criteria changed for 2021 dates

With the 43rd Ryder Cup rescheduled into 2021, the PGA of America and American Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker have revised the selection criteria for the 12-player US team that will play at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26 in 2021.

Under the revised criteria, the top six players on the points list will automatically earn spots, with Stricker picking the other six players with wild-card picks. This change, from eight automatic qualifiers to six, had been previously announced before the event was postponed a year.

The system will now extend through the 2021 BMW Championship, which will be played at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, but all points earned in 2019 will continue to count.

US Ryder Cup points available