Srixon introduces second-gen Soft Feel Brite golf balls

Srixon has announced the second-gen model of their Soft Feel Brite golf balls, designed for players who are looking for the feel of a softer ball combined with the visibility that comes with colored golf balls.

The new generation offers orange, red and green matte options.

Aside from the aesthetics, the new Soft Feel Brite balls feature a softer FastLayer core, which starts soft in the center and gradually gets firmer to build speed while preserving feel. A 338 Speed dimple pattern looks to increase lift for players who struggle to get the ball airborne.

Furthermore, Soft Feel BRITE delivers improved visibility due to Srixon’s Matte Visual Performance Technology, while the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern helps reduce drag at launch and increase lift during descent.

The Srixon Soft Feel Brite golf balls are now available for $22 per dozen.