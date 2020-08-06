European Tour removes John Catlin from English Championship after he left UK Swing bubble for meal

American John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney were withdrawn from this week’s English Championship by the European Tour when officials realized the pair had breached their Coronavirus protocol.

The pair, who were staying at Hanbury Manor, the Marriott host resort for this second event of the UK Swing, were pulled from the event after it was learned they left the tournament bubble to visit a local restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 4, two days before the event began.

On Wednesday, Catlin was removed from the event and replaced by South African Wilco Nienaber.

“I apologize to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement," Catlin said in a statement. "I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

Catlin had played in three events in the European Tour's restart, finishing T-8 in the opening Austrian Open, then making the cut in the Euram Bank Open and the Hero Open.