Big Max Golf adds two new Dri Lite bags to its 2020 lineup

Big Max Golf is expanding its 2020 lineup, adding two new bags: the Dri Lite Hybrid and Dri Lite Sport.

Both bags utilize the company's Dri Lite technology to keep the bag dry in all but the most torrential of rains and have plenty of features for golfers to help them enjoy golf more. Dri Lite uses a totally waterproof fabric and special zippers to lock seal when closed. It's not completely waterproof, as their Aqua line is, but it's awfully close.

Dri Lite Hybrid

The Dri Lite Hybrid is a stand bag with a footless flat base and leg lock system that allows the bag to fit nicely on a walking cart or a motorized cart. The leg mechanism is located lower down the bag, meaning the bag fits in better with walking cart brackets for less movement during the round.

There are seven waterproof pockets and the top has 14-way, full-length dividers, all in a 4.4-pound bag. The Airtec straps help with airflow.

The Big Max Golf Dri Lite Hybrid is $230 and available in Black, Charcoal/Black/Red, Silver/Black/Red, White/Black/Orange and White/Navy/Red colorways.

Dri Lite Sport

The Dri Lite Sport is a light cart bag, coming in a 4.85 lbs, with a 14-way 9.5-inch top with an oversize putter well. This bag has nine waterproof pockets, including an oversize cooler pocket, for all the space pretty much any golfer shy of a professional would need. There are also extras like a Velcro glove holder, towel holder, umbrella holder and bigger carry handles.

The Big Max Golf Dri Lite Sport is $250 and is available in Black, Grey/Black and Navy/Silver/Red colorways.