No, Bubba Watson didn’t write the viral Facebook post being attributed to him

If you've been on Facebook in the last few weeks, you've probably seen a number of your friends and followers posting and re-posting the same message that is claimed to be from two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson.

In the message supposedly from Watson, he maligns Black Lives Matter with an anti-abortion stances, saying unborn Black lives matter. It goes on and on about other things, like respecting first responders, and social distancing, and a bunch of other right-wing views.





But Bubba Watson didn't write that post, and it's not from him. Someone made it up and attributed it to him.

Watson had to take to Twitter -- of all places -- on July 24 to explain to people that whatever is in that post isn't something he wrote.

He wrote, "OK, I have gotten a few questions about a Facebook post going around that says I wrote it. Seems some people are even talking about it on Twitter too. I'm not sure how or why my name ended up on the Facebook post, but it ain't from me. Someone decided to pretend it was from me and I guess it took off. It's unfortunate how things like this spread online. I hope this is a good reminder to be careful what you believe on the internet. When it comes to me personally, if it's facebook and it is from me, it will be on my official page. If it is on Twitter and it is from me it will be under this account.

"I appreciate the fact-checkers who have already debunked the Facebook post."

Just remember that Facebook is an absolute cesspool of misinformation and that you should try hard to verify information random people, including friends and family, are attributing to celebrities and known folks.