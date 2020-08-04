2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open betting odds have been released for the week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.
The betting favorite this week is Will Zalatoris, who comes in this week at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Taylor Pendrith comes in next best at 17-to-1, with Lee Hodges at 19-to-1.
Chad Ramey, Dylan Wu, Ollie Schniederjans and Brandon Wu are all at 29-to-1.
2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have what would typically be the last regular-season tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, we have a big event relative to the whole two-season schedule. Pumpkin Ridge allows for a lot of movement on the leaderboard, making it a great host.
2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Will Zalatoris: +900
- Taylor Pendrith: +1700
- Lee Hodges: +1900
- Chad Ramey: +2900
- Dylan Wu: +2900
- Ollie Schniederjans: +2900
- Brandon Wu: +2900
- Nick Hardy: +3400
- Greyson Sigg: +3400
- Ben Kohles: +3400
- Peter Uihlein: +3400
- David Lipsky: +4100
- Paul Barjon: +4100
- Dawie van der Walt: +4100
- Ryan Ruffels: +4100
- Roberto Diaz: +4100
- Erik Barnes: +4100
- Max McGreevy: +4100
- Adam Svensson: +4100
- Austin Smotherman: +5100
- Justin Lower: +5100
- Derek Ernst: +5100
- Sean OHair: +5100
- Callum Tarren: +5100
- Brandon Harkins: +5100
- Paul Peterson: +5100
- Augusto Nunez: +6100
- Brent Grant: +6100
- Taylor Moore: +6100
- Jonathan Randolph: +6700
- Tyson Alexander: +6700
- Jared Wolfe: +6700
- Scott Gutschewski: +6700
- Hayden Buckley: +6700
- John Chin: +6700
- Martin Piller: +6700
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +6700
- Kyle Reifers: +6700
- Daniel Sutton: +6700
- Ryan Brehm: +6700
- Carl Yuan: +6700
- Paul Haley II: +6700
- Nicholas Lindheim: +6700
- Jamie Arnold: +7100
- Bae Sang-Moon: +7100
- Whee Kim: +7100
- Brett Coletta: +7100
- Rico Hoey: +7100
- Brandon Crick: +8100
- Zecheng Dou: +8100
- Jimmy Stanger: +8100
- Brad Hopfinger: +8100
- Braden Thornberry: +8100
- Grant Hirschman: +8100
- Vince India: +8100
- Dan McCarthy: +8100
- Ryan Mccormick: +8100
- Kyle Jones: +9100
- Patrick Fishburn: +9100
- Theo Humphrey: +9100
- Tyrone Van Aswegen: +9100
- John Vanderlaan: +9100
- Taylor Montgomery: +10100
- Harrison Endycott: +10100
- Tommy Gainey: +10100
- Max Rottluff: +10100
- Kevin Roy: +10100
- Chandler Blanchet: +10100
- T J Vogel: +10100
- Charlie Saxon: +10100
- Austen Truslow: +10100
- Stephan Jaeger: +10100
- Justin Hueber: +10100
- Ben Silverman: +10100
- Stephen Franken: +10100
- Joey Garber: +10100
- Curtis Thompson: +10100
- Seth Reeves: +10100
- Brett Stegmaier: +10100
- Billy Kennerly: +10100
- Max Greyserman: +10100
- Joshua Creel: +12600
- Bobby Bai: +12600
- Eric Cole: +12600
- David Skinns: +12600
- Sam Saunders: +12600
- Conrad Shindler: +12600
- Alex Prugh: +12600
- Mito Pereira: +12600
- David Kocher: +12600
- Andrew Novak: +12600
- Scott Langley: +12600
- Andres Gonzales: +12600
- Steven Alker: +12600
- Andy Pope: +12600
- Michael Miller: +12600
- Chase Wright: +12600
- Daniel Miernicki: +12600
- Shad Tuten: +15100
- Curtis Luck: +15100
- Rick Lamb: +15100
- J T Griffin: +15100
- Steve Marino: +15100
- John Oda: +15100
- Brian Campbell: +15100
- Will Cannon: +15100
- Robert Garrigus: +15100
- Will Wilcox: +15100
- Brett Drewitt: +15100
- Kevin Dougherty: +15100
- Chip McDaniel: +15100
- Nicolas Echavarria: +15100
- Sebastian Vazquez: +15100
- Yuwa Kosaihira: +15100
- Tom Whitney: +15100
- Brady Schnell: +15100
- Steve Lebrun: +15100
- Wade Binfield: +15100
- Jack Maguire: +16100
- Lorens Chan: +16100
- Nicholas Thompson: +16100
- Drew Weaver: +16100
- Matt Atkins: +16100
- Erik Compton: +20100
- Nelson Ledesma: +20100
- Greg Yates: +20100
- Stuart Macdonald: +20100
- KK Limbhasut: +20100
- Zach Wright: +20100
- Dawson Armstrong: +20100
- Mickey Demorat: +20100
- Jason Millard: +20100
- Robby Ormand: +20100
- Taylor Dickson: +20100
- Trevor Cone: +20100
- Mark Blakefield: +20100
- Julian Etulain: +20100
- Jake Knapp: +20100
- Cyril Bouniol: +20100
- Evan Harmeling: +25100
- George Cunningham: +25100
- Marcelo Rozo: +25100
- James Nicholas: +25100
- Michael Arnaud: +25100
- Matt Ryan: +25100
- Chase Johnson: +25100
- Ethan Tracy: +30100
- Mark Baldwin: +30100
- Alex Chiarella: +30100
- Shane Smith: +30100
- Richard S Johnson: +30100
- Mark Hensby: +30100
- John Somers: +30100
- Kevin Lucas: +40100
- Luke Guthrie: +40100