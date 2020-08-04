2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open betting odds have been released for the week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

The betting favorite this week is Will Zalatoris, who comes in this week at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Taylor Pendrith comes in next best at 17-to-1, with Lee Hodges at 19-to-1.

Chad Ramey, Dylan Wu, Ollie Schniederjans and Brandon Wu are all at 29-to-1.

2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have what would typically be the last regular-season tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, we have a big event relative to the whole two-season schedule. Pumpkin Ridge allows for a lot of movement on the leaderboard, making it a great host.

2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open betting odds: Outright winner