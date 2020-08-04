2020 US Women’s Amateur format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2020 US Women's Amateur format has been announced for the 120th year of the event in which the best women's amateur golfers in the world will have a chance to compete at Woodmong Country Club in Rockville, Md.

The US Women's Amateur is a hybrid tournament featuring stroke play qualifying and match play championship rounds, with 132 invited women's amateur players (no professionals, no prize money).

The tournament is played over the first two days on the two courses at Woodmont Country Club, with each player getting a round on each course. At the end of the 36 holes of stroke play, the top 64 players advance to match play.

After the US Women's Amateur field is cut to 64 players, the players are seeded and matched up based on how they did in qualifying. They face off in a single-elimination tournament in 18-hole matches to determine the winners all the way through to the semifinals.

On the final day, the final is played as a 36-hole match with a morning and afternoon round. An 18-hole consolation match is also played in the afternoon to determine third and fourth place.

Again, with these being amateur players, there is no purse and no players will be paid for their appearance in prize money.