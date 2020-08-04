2020 PGA Championship weather forecast shows cool weather for TPC Harding Park

The 2020 PGA Championship weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at TPC Harding Park, and the updated forecast for the week calls for cooler temperatures throughout the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with Thursday expected to be the windiest day of the week. After Thursday, the wind is more modest, coming in at 12 mph from the southwest for three days, with temperatures in the 60s in San Francisco. It'll be cool, so expect to bring a sweater or jacket.

With the PGA Championship moving to May now and in the future, these should be temperatures we expect in the northeast portion of the United States. So even though this is August in the Bay Area, it feels like May's PGA at Bethpage did last year.

2020 PGA Championship updated weather forecast