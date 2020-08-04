2020 PGA Championship tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars and the best players in the world are out this week for the annual PGA Championship.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in the first men's major championship of the year, played in San Francisco and presented by the PGA of America. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome, with the same players playing each of the first two rounds together.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 70 and ties, with repairings after the second and third rounds based on scores at TPC Harding Park

2020 PGA Championship tee times: Round 2

2020 PGA Championship tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific

1st tee

7 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, C.T. Pan

7:11 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

7:22 a.m. -- Sung Kang, John O’Leary, Dylan Frittelli

7:33 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz

7:44 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

7:55 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton

8:06 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel

8:17 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak

8:28 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor

8:39 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Marrhias Schwab, Brendan Steele

8:50 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez

9:01 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis

9:12 p.m. -- David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

12:30 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christaan Bezuidenhout

12:41 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian, Jr., Joost Luiten

12:52 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris

1:03 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang

1:14 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre

1:25 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

1:46 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

1:58 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

2:09 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson

2:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

2:31 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo kim

2:42 p.m. -- Sebastian Muñoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Hebert

10th tee