2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/02/2020 at 8:38 pm
The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who picked up his third win of this season with a victory at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Thomas won by three shots on 13-under 267, closing with 65 on Sunday to take the title.

Brooks Koepka was a stroke behind heading into the final hole, but he made a double bogey on the 18th hole to fall into a tie for second place with a charging Tom Lewis and Phil Mickelson.

Six players finished tied for sixth place on 9-under total.

Thomas won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational recap notes

Thomas earned 76 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. That was enough to get him back into the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, overtaking Jon Rahm.

This week there was no cut, as is standard with stroke-play World Golf Championships events.

The PGA Tour has the first and only major of its season next week, in San Francisco for the PGA Championship.

2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Justin Thomas -13 66 70 66 65 267 $1,820,000
T2 Daniel Berger -10 71 67 67 65 270 $695,000
T2 Tom Lewis -10 73 70 61 66 270 $695,000
T2 Phil Mickelson -10 67 70 66 67 270 $695,000
T2 Brooks Koepka -10 62 71 68 69 270 $695,000
T6 Xander Schauffele -9 68 70 67 66 271 $268,333
T6 Jason Day -9 68 67 69 67 271 $268,333
T6 Shane Lowry -9 68 69 67 67 271 $268,333
T6 Chez Reavie -9 66 67 70 68 271 $268,333
T6 Louis Oosthuizen -9 68 67 68 68 271 $268,333
T6 Matthew Fitzpatrick -9 70 64 69 68 271 $268,333
T12 Dustin Johnson -8 69 68 68 67 272 $166,667
T12 Webb Simpson -8 69 66 69 68 272 $166,667
T12 Byeong-Hun An -8 68 65 66 73 272 $166,667
T15 Ryan Palmer -7 69 69 71 64 273 $131,400
T15 Abraham Ancer -7 67 75 65 66 273 $131,400
T15 Scottie Scheffler -7 69 67 69 68 273 $131,400
T15 Rickie Fowler -7 64 67 69 73 273 $131,400
T15 Brendon Todd -7 64 65 69 75 273 $131,400
T20 Erik van Rooyen -6 71 70 68 65 274 $106,200
T20 Collin Morikawa -6 70 71 67 66 274 $106,200
T20 Hideki Matsuyama -6 68 71 67 68 274 $106,200
T20 Joel Dahmen -6 72 67 65 70 274 $106,200
T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 71 69 64 70 274 $106,200
T25 Kevin Kisner -5 70 68 72 65 275 $87,200
T25 Matt Kuchar -5 66 72 71 66 275 $87,200
T25 Bubba Watson -5 68 70 71 66 275 $87,200
T25 Billy Horschel -5 70 70 68 67 275 $87,200
T25 Cameron Champ -5 71 68 67 69 275 $87,200
T30 Bryson DeChambeau -4 67 73 69 67 276 $72,000
T30 Andrew Landry -4 70 72 66 68 276 $72,000
T30 J.T. Poston -4 70 68 70 68 276 $72,000
T30 Corey Conners -4 72 68 66 70 276 $72,000
T30 Jordan Spieth -4 68 69 68 71 276 $72,000
T35 Tommy Fleetwood -3 72 67 73 65 277 $56,111
T35 Patrick Cantlay -3 73 72 65 67 277 $56,111
T35 Kevin Na -3 72 64 74 67 277 $56,111
T35 Graeme McDowell -3 68 70 70 69 277 $56,111
T35 Kevin Streelman -3 71 66 71 69 277 $56,111
T35 Henrik Stenson -3 69 69 70 69 277 $56,111
T35 Sergio Garcia -3 67 71 68 71 277 $56,111
T35 Nick Taylor -3 69 70 67 71 277 $56,111
T35 Sungjae Im -3 67 68 69 73 277 $56,111
T44 Mackenzie Hughes -2 68 71 70 69 278 $49,000
T44 Jason Kokrak -2 69 68 71 70 278 $49,000
T44 Sung Kang -2 65 69 72 72 278 $49,000
T47 Rory McIlroy -1 73 66 73 67 279 $46,500
T47 Patrick Reed -1 71 69 69 70 279 $46,500
T49 Lucas Herbert E 71 73 69 67 280 $44,000
T49 Tyler Duncan E 74 70 66 70 280 $44,000
T49 Matthew Wolff E 69 74 65 72 280 $44,000
T52 Jon Rahm 1 70 74 71 66 281 $40,000
T52 Joaquin Niemann 1 73 73 68 67 281 $40,000
T52 Max Homa 1 66 73 72 70 281 $40,000
T52 Keegan Bradley 1 68 70 70 73 281 $40,000
T52 Marc Leishman 1 70 69 69 73 281 $40,000
T57 Michael Thomas 2 70 74 69 69 282 $37,250
T57 Gary Woodland 2 71 69 73 69 282 $37,250
T59 Matt Wallace 3 72 71 73 67 283 $35,250
T59 Cameron Smith 3 72 72 71 68 283 $35,250
T59 Jazz Janewattananond 3 75 71 68 69 283 $35,250
T59 Viktor Hovland 3 67 75 72 69 283 $35,250
T59 Robert MacIntyre 3 71 73 69 70 283 $35,250
T59 Matt Jones 3 71 72 69 71 283 $35,250
T65 Victor Perez 4 73 71 70 70 284 $33,250
T65 Tony Finau 4 70 68 72 74 284 $33,250
T67 Paul Casey 5 71 78 69 67 285 $32,625
T67 Brandt Snedeker 5 73 71 72 69 285 $32,625
T69 Tyrrell Hatton 7 72 69 73 73 287 $32,000
T69 Ian Poulter 7 73 69 72 73 287 $32,000
T69 Danny Willett 7 69 70 74 74 287 $32,000
T72 Adam Hadwin 8 73 71 75 69 288 $31,375
T72 C.T. Pan 8 72 74 70 72 288 $31,375
74 Bernd Wiesberger 9 71 73 75 70 289 $31,000
T75 Shaun Norris 10 73 76 72 69 290 $30,625
T75 Li Haotong 10 68 73 74 75 290 $30,625
77 Sebastian Soderberg 11 72 71 75 73 291 $30,250
78 Rafael Cabrera Bello 15 73 74 76 72 295 $30,000

