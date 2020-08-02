2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas, who picked up his third win of this season with a victory at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Thomas won by three shots on 13-under 267, closing with 65 on Sunday to take the title.

Brooks Koepka was a stroke behind heading into the final hole, but he made a double bogey on the 18th hole to fall into a tie for second place with a charging Tom Lewis and Phil Mickelson.

Six players finished tied for sixth place on 9-under total.

Thomas won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational recap notes

Thomas earned 76 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. That was enough to get him back into the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, overtaking Jon Rahm.

This week there was no cut, as is standard with stroke-play World Golf Championships events.

The PGA Tour has the first and only major of its season next week, in San Francisco for the PGA Championship.

2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details