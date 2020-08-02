2020 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who won in his PGA Tour Champions debut at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Furyk won the 54-hole event by two shots over Retief Goosen and Brett Quigley, overcoming Quigley's 36-hole lead and winning on 14-under 202 after a closing 68.

Chris DiMarco, Rod Pampling and Wes Short Jr. finished in a tie for fourth place, a stroke behind the pair sharing second place.

Furyk won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Furyk becomes the 19th golfer in the history of PGA Tour Champions to win in his debut tournament. He's the first to do so since Miguel Angel Jimenez won the 2014 Greater Gwinnett Championship.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions is off this week, and then the tour picks back up from Aug. 13-16, with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, which will be one of two PGA Tour Champions majors played this year. Three others have been cancelled.

2020 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

