2020 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2020 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/02/2020 at 9:15 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who won in his PGA Tour Champions debut at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Furyk won the 54-hole event by two shots over Retief Goosen and Brett Quigley, overcoming Quigley's 36-hole lead and winning on 14-under 202 after a closing 68.

Chris DiMarco, Rod Pampling and Wes Short Jr. finished in a tie for fourth place, a stroke behind the pair sharing second place.

Furyk won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Furyk becomes the 19th golfer in the history of PGA Tour Champions to win in his debut tournament. He's the first to do so since Miguel Angel Jimenez won the 2014 Greater Gwinnett Championship.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions is off this week, and then the tour picks back up from Aug. 13-16, with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, which will be one of two PGA Tour Champions majors played this year. Three others have been cancelled.

2020 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jim Furyk -14 68 66 68 202 $300,000
T2 Retief Goosen -12 69 69 66 204 $160,000
T2 Brett Quigley -12 69 64 71 204 $160,000
T4 Chris DiMarco -11 70 70 65 205 $98,000
T4 Rod Pampling -11 68 69 68 205 $98,000
T4 Wes Short Jr. -11 67 69 69 205 $98,000
T7 Tom Lehman -10 70 68 68 206 $64,000
T7 Bernhard Langer -10 67 70 69 206 $64,000
T7 Jerry Kelly -10 69 68 69 206 $64,000
T10 Kevin Sutherland -9 69 68 70 207 $46,000
T10 Glen Day -9 69 66 72 207 $46,000
T10 Woody Austin -9 68 68 71 207 $46,000
T10 Carlos Franco -9 70 64 73 207 $46,000
T14 Joe Durant -8 71 68 69 208 $34,000
T14 Scott Parel -8 70 69 69 208 $34,000
T14 Jeff Maggert -8 71 67 70 208 $34,000
T14 Fred Funk -8 71 67 70 208 $34,000
T14 Kirk Triplett -8 70 68 70 208 $34,000
T19 Kenny Perry -7 72 68 69 209 $23,000
T19 Tim Herron -7 73 66 70 209 $23,000
T19 Dudley Hart -7 71 69 69 209 $23,000
T19 Scott Hoch -7 70 70 69 209 $23,000
T19 Tim Petrovic -7 70 69 70 209 $23,000
T19 Bob Estes -7 68 70 71 209 $23,000
T19 David Toms -7 68 70 71 209 $23,000
T19 Tommy Armour III -7 66 68 75 209 $23,000
T27 Rocco Mediate -6 72 69 69 210 $15,886
T27 K.J. Choi -6 72 68 70 210 $15,886
T27 Doug Barron -6 68 73 69 210 $15,886
T27 Angel Cabrera -6 70 72 68 210 $15,886
T27 Paul Broadhurst -6 75 67 68 210 $15,886
T27 Mike Weir -6 70 69 71 210 $15,886
T27 Ernie Els -6 69 69 72 210 $15,886
T34 Paul Goydos -5 70 71 70 211 $12,300
T34 Joey Sindelar -5 73 69 69 211 $12,300
T34 Robert Karlsson -5 70 68 73 211 $12,300
T34 Colin Montgomerie -5 69 68 74 211 $12,300
T38 John Huston -4 70 71 71 212 $10,600
T38 Robin Byrd -4 71 68 73 212 $10,600
T38 Steve Pate -4 70 69 73 212 $10,600
T41 Corey Pavin -3 68 73 72 213 $9,200
T41 Scott McCarron -3 70 69 74 213 $9,200
T41 Lee Janzen -3 69 75 69 213 $9,200
T41 Vijay Singh -3 71 74 68 213 $9,200
T45 Russ Cochran -2 71 70 73 214 $7,000
T45 Shane Bertsch -2 68 72 74 214 $7,000
T45 Tom Gillis -2 67 73 74 214 $7,000
T45 Billy Mayfair -2 70 72 72 214 $7,000
T45 Cameron Beckman -2 74 68 72 214 $7,000
T45 Scott Dunlap -2 71 68 75 214 $7,000
T45 Gary Nicklaus -2 74 70 70 214 $7,000
T52 Mark O'Meara -1 70 71 74 215 $4,733
T52 David McKenzie -1 70 71 74 215 $4,733
T52 Jay Haas -1 74 67 74 215 $4,733
T52 Larry Mize -1 70 69 76 215 $4,733
T52 Marco Dawson -1 71 73 71 215 $4,733
T52 Gene Sauers -1 75 69 71 215 $4,733
T58 Steve Flesch E 70 71 75 216 $3,700
T58 Stephen Leaney E 70 72 74 216 $3,700
T58 Olin Browne E 68 74 74 216 $3,700
T58 John Daly E 69 75 72 216 $3,700
T62 Billy Andrade 1 66 74 77 217 $3,000
T62 Ken Tanigawa 1 72 69 76 217 $3,000
T62 Jesper Parnevik 1 72 75 70 217 $3,000
65 Ken Duke 2 73 72 73 218 $2,600
T66 Tom Byrum 3 74 71 74 219 $2,300
T66 Tom Pernice Jr 3 72 76 71 219 $2,300
T68 Duffy Waldorf 4 72 72 76 220 $1,940
T68 Scott Verplank 4 70 76 74 220 $1,940
T70 David Morland IV 5 73 73 75 221 $1,700
T70 Gibby Gilbert III 5 73 74 74 221 $1,700
T72 Marcus Meloan 6 74 71 77 222 $1,460
T72 David Frost 6 74 74 74 222 $1,460
74 Mark Calcavecchia 7 73 71 79 223 $1,320
75 Mark Brooks 10 77 73 76 226 $1,240
76 Tom Kite 12 84 72 72 228 $1,160
T77 Blaine McCallister 21 80 80 77 237 $1,040
T77 Peter Jacobsen 21 79 78 80 237 $1,040

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.