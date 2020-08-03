2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seth Reeves, who pipped five players by a shot for the win at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Reeves closed with 7-under 64 in the final round to win on 11-under 273. Reeves overcame the 54-hole lead of Ryan Ruffels, with the Aussie looking for his first Korn Ferry Tour win.

Instead of getting the win, Ruffels finished in that five-way tie for second place with Taylor Pendrith, Nick Voke, Carl Yuan and Tyson Alexander.

Reeves won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes

Reeves earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 142, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the WinCo Foods Portland Open, which is typically the last tournament before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details