2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seth Reeves, who pipped five players by a shot for the win at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.
Reeves closed with 7-under 64 in the final round to win on 11-under 273. Reeves overcame the 54-hole lead of Ryan Ruffels, with the Aussie looking for his first Korn Ferry Tour win.
Instead of getting the win, Ruffels finished in that five-way tie for second place with Taylor Pendrith, Nick Voke, Carl Yuan and Tyson Alexander.
Reeves won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes
Reeves earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at even-par 142, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the WinCo Foods Portland Open, which is typically the last tournament before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Seth Reeves
|-11
|74
|67
|68
|64
|273
|$108,000
|T2
|Taylor Pendrith
|-10
|71
|70
|67
|66
|274
|$32,100
|T2
|Nick Voke
|-10
|70
|66
|71
|67
|274
|$32,100
|T2
|Carl Yuan
|-10
|70
|69
|67
|68
|274
|$32,100
|T2
|Tyson Alexander
|-10
|69
|65
|71
|69
|274
|$32,100
|T2
|Ryan Ruffels
|-10
|66
|70
|65
|73
|274
|$32,100
|T7
|Greyson Sigg
|-9
|66
|69
|72
|68
|275
|$18,450
|T7
|Lee Hodges
|-9
|69
|70
|67
|69
|275
|$18,450
|T9
|Mike Miller
|-8
|70
|66
|68
|72
|276
|$15,900
|T9
|Rico Hoey
|-8
|69
|67
|68
|72
|276
|$15,900
|T11
|Jimmy Stanger
|-7
|72
|69
|70
|66
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Sebastian Vazquez
|-7
|72
|67
|71
|67
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Tag Ridings
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|69
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Theo Humphrey
|-7
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Brandon Crick
|-7
|67
|70
|69
|71
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Austin Smotherman
|-7
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Jonathan Randolph
|-7
|73
|67
|66
|71
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Cameron Young
|-7
|67
|68
|69
|73
|277
|$11,010
|T11
|Stephen Franken
|-7
|66
|71
|66
|74
|277
|$11,010
|T20
|Dylan Wu
|-6
|71
|66
|71
|70
|278
|$7,300
|T20
|Erik Barnes
|-6
|69
|71
|66
|72
|278
|$7,300
|T20
|Stuart Macdonald
|-6
|70
|68
|67
|73
|278
|$7,300
|T23
|Nick Hardy
|-5
|68
|72
|70
|69
|279
|$5,512
|T23
|Brent Grant
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$5,512
|T23
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|$5,512
|T23
|Whee Kim
|-5
|74
|65
|68
|72
|279
|$5,512
|T23
|Callum Tarren
|-5
|69
|69
|68
|73
|279
|$5,512
|T28
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|$4,284
|T28
|Augusto Nunez
|-4
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$4,284
|T28
|Ross Miller
|-4
|67
|73
|70
|70
|280
|$4,284
|T28
|Dawie van der Walt
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$4,284
|T28
|David Lipsky
|-4
|70
|66
|69
|75
|280
|$4,284
|T33
|Taylor Moore
|-3
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|$3,570
|T33
|Jared Wolfe
|-3
|73
|68
|70
|70
|281
|$3,570
|T33
|Chase Koepka
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|71
|281
|$3,570
|T33
|Jamie Arnold
|-3
|70
|71
|68
|72
|281
|$3,570
|T33
|Jonathan Hodge
|-3
|73
|68
|68
|72
|281
|$3,570
|T33
|Hayden Shieh
|-3
|71
|65
|71
|74
|281
|$3,570
|T39
|Byron Meth
|-2
|72
|67
|75
|68
|282
|$3,030
|T39
|Eric Cole
|-2
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|$3,030
|T39
|Jake Knapp
|-2
|72
|69
|69
|72
|282
|$3,030
|T39
|Chad Ramey
|-2
|67
|73
|69
|73
|282
|$3,030
|T39
|Ryan McCormick
|-2
|73
|67
|68
|74
|282
|$3,030
|T44
|Daniel Sutton
|-1
|70
|71
|74
|68
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Shad Tuten
|-1
|70
|70
|75
|68
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Brian Richey
|-1
|70
|71
|73
|69
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Will Cannon
|-1
|74
|67
|73
|69
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Spencer Levin
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|71
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Patrick Fishburn
|-1
|68
|70
|73
|72
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Brandon Wu
|-1
|74
|67
|68
|74
|283
|$2,696
|T44
|Steven Alker
|-1
|66
|74
|69
|74
|283
|$2,696
|T52
|Andres Gonzales
|E
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$2,550
|T52
|Alex Prugh
|E
|71
|71
|69
|73
|284
|$2,550
|T54
|Curtis Reeves
|1
|71
|68
|75
|71
|285
|$2,514
|T54
|Grant Hirschman
|1
|74
|68
|71
|72
|285
|$2,514
|T54
|Broc Everett
|1
|72
|69
|70
|74
|285
|$2,514
|T54
|Brett Stegmaier
|1
|72
|68
|70
|75
|285
|$2,514
|T58
|Nicholas Reeves
|2
|66
|70
|79
|71
|286
|$2,484
|T58
|Alex Schaake
|2
|73
|69
|70
|74
|286
|$2,484
|T60
|Jaime Lopez Rivarola
|3
|70
|68
|78
|71
|287
|$2,466
|T60
|Rodrigo Lee
|3
|68
|70
|74
|75
|287
|$2,466
|62
|Jordan Niebrugge
|5
|71
|70
|76
|72
|289
|$2,448
|T63
|Zach Cabra
|6
|70
|71
|78
|71
|290
|$2,430
|T63
|Brett Drewitt
|6
|70
|72
|74
|74
|290
|$2,430
|T65
|Robby Ormand
|8
|70
|72
|75
|75
|292
|$2,406
|T65
|Trevor Sluman
|8
|68
|74
|74
|76
|292
|$2,406
|67
|D.H. Lee
|9
|71
|71
|74
|77
|293
|$2,388
|68
|Danny Walker
|10
|70
|72
|75
|77
|294
|$2,376
|69
|Michael Arnaud
|13
|73
|68
|82
|74
|297
|$2,364