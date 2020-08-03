2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/02/2020 at 8:53 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seth Reeves, who pipped five players by a shot for the win at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Reeves closed with 7-under 64 in the final round to win on 11-under 273. Reeves overcame the 54-hole lead of Ryan Ruffels, with the Aussie looking for his first Korn Ferry Tour win.

Instead of getting the win, Ruffels finished in that five-way tie for second place with Taylor Pendrith, Nick Voke, Carl Yuan and Tyson Alexander.

Reeves won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes

Reeves earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 142, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the WinCo Foods Portland Open, which is typically the last tournament before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Seth Reeves -11 74 67 68 64 273 $108,000
T2 Taylor Pendrith -10 71 70 67 66 274 $32,100
T2 Nick Voke -10 70 66 71 67 274 $32,100
T2 Carl Yuan -10 70 69 67 68 274 $32,100
T2 Tyson Alexander -10 69 65 71 69 274 $32,100
T2 Ryan Ruffels -10 66 70 65 73 274 $32,100
T7 Greyson Sigg -9 66 69 72 68 275 $18,450
T7 Lee Hodges -9 69 70 67 69 275 $18,450
T9 Mike Miller -8 70 66 68 72 276 $15,900
T9 Rico Hoey -8 69 67 68 72 276 $15,900
T11 Jimmy Stanger -7 72 69 70 66 277 $11,010
T11 Sebastian Vazquez -7 72 67 71 67 277 $11,010
T11 Tag Ridings -7 68 71 69 69 277 $11,010
T11 Theo Humphrey -7 70 70 68 69 277 $11,010
T11 Brandon Crick -7 67 70 69 71 277 $11,010
T11 Austin Smotherman -7 68 69 69 71 277 $11,010
T11 Jonathan Randolph -7 73 67 66 71 277 $11,010
T11 Cameron Young -7 67 68 69 73 277 $11,010
T11 Stephen Franken -7 66 71 66 74 277 $11,010
T20 Dylan Wu -6 71 66 71 70 278 $7,300
T20 Erik Barnes -6 69 71 66 72 278 $7,300
T20 Stuart Macdonald -6 70 68 67 73 278 $7,300
T23 Nick Hardy -5 68 72 70 69 279 $5,512
T23 Brent Grant -5 68 72 69 70 279 $5,512
T23 Nicholas Lindheim -5 68 70 70 71 279 $5,512
T23 Whee Kim -5 74 65 68 72 279 $5,512
T23 Callum Tarren -5 69 69 68 73 279 $5,512
T28 Nicolas Echavarria -4 70 69 72 69 280 $4,284
T28 Augusto Nunez -4 71 69 70 70 280 $4,284
T28 Ross Miller -4 67 73 70 70 280 $4,284
T28 Dawie van der Walt -4 69 69 70 72 280 $4,284
T28 David Lipsky -4 70 66 69 75 280 $4,284
T33 Taylor Moore -3 72 69 71 69 281 $3,570
T33 Jared Wolfe -3 73 68 70 70 281 $3,570
T33 Chase Koepka -3 69 72 69 71 281 $3,570
T33 Jamie Arnold -3 70 71 68 72 281 $3,570
T33 Jonathan Hodge -3 73 68 68 72 281 $3,570
T33 Hayden Shieh -3 71 65 71 74 281 $3,570
T39 Byron Meth -2 72 67 75 68 282 $3,030
T39 Eric Cole -2 69 72 71 70 282 $3,030
T39 Jake Knapp -2 72 69 69 72 282 $3,030
T39 Chad Ramey -2 67 73 69 73 282 $3,030
T39 Ryan McCormick -2 73 67 68 74 282 $3,030
T44 Daniel Sutton -1 70 71 74 68 283 $2,696
T44 Shad Tuten -1 70 70 75 68 283 $2,696
T44 Brian Richey -1 70 71 73 69 283 $2,696
T44 Will Cannon -1 74 67 73 69 283 $2,696
T44 Spencer Levin -1 71 69 72 71 283 $2,696
T44 Patrick Fishburn -1 68 70 73 72 283 $2,696
T44 Brandon Wu -1 74 67 68 74 283 $2,696
T44 Steven Alker -1 66 74 69 74 283 $2,696
T52 Andres Gonzales E 72 69 71 72 284 $2,550
T52 Alex Prugh E 71 71 69 73 284 $2,550
T54 Curtis Reeves 1 71 68 75 71 285 $2,514
T54 Grant Hirschman 1 74 68 71 72 285 $2,514
T54 Broc Everett 1 72 69 70 74 285 $2,514
T54 Brett Stegmaier 1 72 68 70 75 285 $2,514
T58 Nicholas Reeves 2 66 70 79 71 286 $2,484
T58 Alex Schaake 2 73 69 70 74 286 $2,484
T60 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 3 70 68 78 71 287 $2,466
T60 Rodrigo Lee 3 68 70 74 75 287 $2,466
62 Jordan Niebrugge 5 71 70 76 72 289 $2,448
T63 Zach Cabra 6 70 71 78 71 290 $2,430
T63 Brett Drewitt 6 70 72 74 74 290 $2,430
T65 Robby Ormand 8 70 72 75 75 292 $2,406
T65 Trevor Sluman 8 68 74 74 76 292 $2,406
67 D.H. Lee 9 71 71 74 77 293 $2,388
68 Danny Walker 10 70 72 75 77 294 $2,376
69 Michael Arnaud 13 73 68 82 74 297 $2,364

